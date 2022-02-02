Cocktail bar shakes up opening hours despite neighbour's noise concerns

A city cocktail bar will be allowed to open later despite the owner admitting they had not been abiding by the venue's licensing conditions.

The Tipsy Jar opened on the corner of Redwell Street in November and now the owners want to extend the opening hours.

But at a Norwich City Council licensing meeting on Monday, it was revealed the new owners have not been upholding their licensing conditions.

The venue grew out of a venture started in lockdown by Laura Whatling and Ellie Fennell, which involved selling cocktails which they made at their homes and then delivered to customers.

When the pair took over the Redwell Street premises they transferred a previous alcohol licence covering the property over to them.

The pair requested a variation to allow them to extend the hours they open. They wanted to remain open from 7am to midnight, Monday to Thursday, and Sunday, and from 7am to 1am on Friday and Saturdays.

In the meeting to discuss the proposal, it was revealed that Ms Fennell had been unaware of numerous conditions of their licence, including one that means customers should enter and exit from different doors - one on Redwell Street and the other on St Andrews Street.

David Lowens, a solicitor for Norwich City Council, said that the pair's company LA Mixology was open to prosecution if the conditions were not met.

A neighbour, Mr L Bennett, also wrote to the committee objecting to the variation.

Mr Bennett raised a series of concerns, including fears about noise. He also pointed out that the surrounding area was already busy and has issues with crime and disorder.

However, the committee heard the police had raised no objections to the plan.

Ms Fennell said: “I know Mr Bennett was particularly concerned about noise, but we are a low-level music bar.

“He’s concerned about people leaving the premises which is why we’ve only asked for midnight on a week night and 1am at weekends.

“Considering where we are, near Queen Street, there’s quite a lot of later places around. I think it is inevitable in that area that there is noise.”

The variation was granted unanimously.

Ian Stutely, the chair of the licensing committee, said it was disappointing the applicants had not read the conditions of their licence and if they cannot meet them to consider further variation applications.