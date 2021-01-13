Teeny tiny property for sale for between £10,000-£20,000

Published: 6:00 AM January 13, 2021 Updated: 6:48 AM January 13, 2021

The former Parish Rooms, Church Road, Griston, for sale. - Credit: Auction House

A Norfolk parish room building measuring 400 sqft is coming under the auction hammer.

The Parish Rooms, Church Road, Griston, near Watton, is a detached building of brick and tile located within the grounds of a nursing home.

It is partly double glazed and has electricity and water. It has been unused for a number of years and now requires refurbishment.

However, it offers a buyer a 'range of potential uses' state agents Auction House, which may be particularly helpful in lockdown. This is because they suggest the building could be used as a self-contained office, a consulting room or even a hairdressers, subject to the necessary planning consents.

Parish rooms are generally associated with a church or charity and used by the community.

The one for sale is situated in the grounds of the Thorp House nursing home.

It is coming up at Auction House's livestream auction on February 10.



