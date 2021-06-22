'A truly affordable home': Teeny tiny abode sold for glamping
Another carpenter has made a 'tiny home' in Norfolk - selling it for holiday use on a campsite.
Dan Turner, 44, from Letheringsett, near Holt, has just finished 'The Fox', his first 'tiny house.'
It comes after this newspaper reported on Alan Powley, from Diss, who made a mobile home with a difference - with its own electricity and water supply and available to buy for £95,000.
Mr Turner, also a craftsman, built his own version - selling it for use at the Hawthorns glamping site in Foxley, near Dereham.
Mr Turner said he also loves making things, starting out doing carnival floats and then was commissioned by the same glamping site to make them a 'mud kitchen' for children to play on. After he did that, he was asked if he could build a 'tiny home' and last October started his first one.
Covid caused delays but he has just finished it, calling it The Fox and it's currently at the glamping site ready for holiday bookings. Inside it has a boiler for hot water and a flushing toilet as well as a kitchen with a gas oven, fan, microwave and fridge-freezer as well as a sleeping 'loft' with a king-size bed.
Mr Turner said: "The pallet wood feature walls took a lot of preparation but I really think they look great and make the tiny house feel cosy inside.
"It has been a labour of love but seeing something I designed on paper, which now stands ready to welcome its guests, is a wonderful feeling for me."
Mr Turner created the structure using a timber frame clad in a waterproof membrane also using new and rustic corrugated tin for its exterior and double glazed windows.
It needs to be plugged in for electricity and a water supply
"I believe that tiny houses are a growing trend in this country and are a truly 'affordable' way of owning your own home. They could also help prepare young people in saving for their first real home, whilst at the same time, learning how to economise, pay utility bills and live within their means, ready for their journey on to the property ladder."