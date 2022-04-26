Laundry to mortuary - Funeral directors move into village hotel

Ashdene House, pictured during its time as a hotel, in June 2009. - Credit: Google

A firm of funeral directors which has moved into a former hotel is seeking permission from the borough council for the change of use.

Works to transform Ashdene House Bed and Breakfast in Dersingham, between Hunstanton and King's Lynn, began to be carried out in February, in preparation for Thornalley Funeral Services moving in.

But approval is needed for the change of use, so plans were submitted for retrospective sign-off from the local authority at the end of March.

The blueprints show a radically changed interior, with a kitchen and bedroom on the ground floor each converted into chapels, the dining room into a reception office, and the guest lounge into an arranging office.

At the back, a living room, bedroom and laundry room are shown have been converted into a mortuary.

The first floor, which during the building's hotel use had five bedrooms, is proposed as a three bedroom flat, with two of the rooms converted into a kitchen and lounge.

West Norfolk Borough Council is due to issue a decision on whether to approve the changes by June 17.