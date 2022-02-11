Expansion work at town's historic hotel begins following Covid delay

Work to expand the Thomas Paine Hotel in Thetford has begun. - Credit: Gez Chetal

Work to expand a Grade II listed hotel has finally begun after the £350,000 project was delayed due to Covid.

The Thomas Paine Hotel, in Thetford, had lodged plans with Breckland Council to extend its restaurant and increase its number of bedrooms, which were approved in 2019.

Gez Chetal, who took over the hotel in 2013 with his wife Rosy, had hoped to start work on the extension following the successful bid, but the pandemic put their plans on hold.

The Thomas Paine Hotel, in Thetford. - Credit: Archant

But now, two and a half years later, the project has begun and is expected to take around six months to complete.

A ceremony was held on Thursday, February 3 to officially mark the start of the work, with Melinda Raker, the Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Norfolk, Mike Brindle, mayor of Thetford, and other local businesses present.

The extension delay has not been the only setback for the owners, with costs of the work £80,000 more than was originally quoted.

Mr Chetal hopes the extension will make the hotel more accommodating and bring more people to the town.

He added: "It will extend the function and meetings facilities to around 140, with two new bedrooms.

Gez Chetal owner of The Thomas Paine Hotel and founder of the Thetford Business Awards. - Credit: Archant

"The bedrooms will have all mod cons including... recessed latest TV screens and fantastic bathrooms.

"The whole project will cost in the region of £350,000 - £80,000 more than the original quotations but because of the pandemic and costs have arisen drastically."

The hotel owner added that the function extension will have some "great features" that will be revealed at a later stage.

A statement in the hotel's business plan added its core vision is to "further establish the hotel and services as a catalyst for business and enterprise growth" in the area.

It added: "Being able to host larger events also increases the number of supported work-placements we can deliver."

Before it was a hotel, records suggest three cottages sat on the site and in 1737 one of them is believed to have been where Thomas Paine, known for being a revolutionary writer who supported American independence, was born.

The Thomas Paine Hotel was officially opened in Thetford in 1979 by then-mayor of the town Colin Armes.