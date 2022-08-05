20-year-old opens 'classic gentlemen's barber shop' in north Norfolk town

Thomas & Co, a new barber shop in Wells, is owned by 20-year-old Louis Thomas - Credit: Louis Thomas

A "classic gentlemen's barber shop" has opened for business in a north Norfolk town.

Thomas & Co is owned by 20-year-old Louis Thomas who says it's a dream come true to own his own barber shop.

The business, located in Staithe Street, in Wells, officially opened its doors on Tuesday, July 26.

Mr Thomas, a former student at Alderman Peel High School, said: "I've just had my first week and it has been brilliant.

"I have been so busy, it has been non-stop and it has been great getting to know the community.

"Wells is my favourite place in Norfolk and to open a shop here is a dream come true."

His services include general haircuts, skin fades, clipper cuts and beard trims.

Mr Thomas also hopes to bring another barber into his shop once he has settled in.

He added: "It's a classic gentlemen's barbers, with a bit of modern take on it.

"It's incredible really. I still can't believe this is mine."