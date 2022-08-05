News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

20-year-old opens 'classic gentlemen's barber shop' in north Norfolk town

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 8:20 AM August 5, 2022
Updated: 8:43 AM August 5, 2022
Thomas & Co, a new barber shop in Wells, is owned by 20-year-old Louis Thomas

Thomas & Co, a new barber shop in Wells, is owned by 20-year-old Louis Thomas - Credit: Louis Thomas

A "classic gentlemen's barber shop" has opened for business in a north Norfolk town.

Thomas & Co is owned by 20-year-old Louis Thomas who says it's a dream come true to own his own barber shop.

The business, located in Staithe Street, in Wells, officially opened its doors on Tuesday, July 26.

Mr Thomas, a former student at Alderman Peel High School, said: "I've just had my first week and it has been brilliant.

Thomas & Co, a new barber shop in Wells, is owned by 20-year-old Louis Thomas

Thomas & Co, a new barber shop in Wells, is owned by 20-year-old Louis Thomas - Credit: Louis Thomas

"I have been so busy, it has been non-stop and it has been great getting to know the community.

"Wells is my favourite place in Norfolk and to open a shop here is a dream come true." 

His services include general haircuts, skin fades, clipper cuts and beard trims. 

Most Read

  1. 1 New camera installed to catch drivers at speeding hotspot in Norwich
  2. 2 Four-bed home with swimming pool and Mediterranean garden on sale for £595k
  3. 3 Body found in search for missing 35-year-old man
  1. 4 Road closure announced for huge vintage market with 60 stalls
  2. 5 Hosepipe bans prompt water use warning as region faces drought threat
  3. 6 Killer described death of his victim as 'the best news'
  4. 7 Village pub gets name change for filming of new Paramount crime series
  5. 8 Man's body found on north Norfolk beach
  6. 9 Police 'extremely concerned' for woman missing for more than three weeks
  7. 10 Man dies after collapsing in west Norfolk

Mr Thomas also hopes to bring another barber into his shop once he has settled in.

Thomas & Co, a new barber shop in Wells, is owned by 20-year-old Louis Thomas

Thomas & Co, a new barber shop in Wells, is owned by 20-year-old Louis Thomas - Credit: Louis Thomas

He added: "It's a classic gentlemen's barbers, with a bit of modern take on it.

"It's incredible really. I still can't believe this is mine."

Wells-next-the-Sea News

Don't Miss

The Nelson Head at Horsey, Norfolk, is being used for inside scenes for a new crime series Chemistry of Death.

Updated

Norfolk pub shrouded in black as TV crew takes over

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Part of the design for the new £100k children's play area in Hempnall. 

Village to get £100k play area with zip line and giant rope swing

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Poppy was found in Waxham

'You could see every bone' - Abandoned dog found in ditch at camping site

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Floral tributes placed at the crash scene on the A149 near Stalham

Man, 68, charged over hit-and-run crash that killed young woman

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon