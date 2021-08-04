National tool firm opens third Norwich store

Published: 10:56 AM August 4, 2021

Some of the new staff at the Broadland Gate Toolstation - Credit: Toolstation

A national building firm's third Norwich store opened on Monday in Broadland Gate Trade Park near Postwick.

Toolstation's opening comes four months after the opening of another Toolstation store in Wymondham.

Store manager Lewis Evans said of the Broadland Gate store opening: “We are pleased to have opened the new store to help support local tradespeople, DIYers, and home builders.

"Our knowledgeable team are committed to providing local customers with a reliable and convenient service."







