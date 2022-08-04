World-renowned Norfolk nail artist scoops ANOTHER award

Hazel Dixon, from Thetford, was recognised for her "services to the industry" at the Scratch Stars Awards 2022 - Credit: Hazel Dixon

A world-renowned nail artist from Norfolk who has bagged more than 100 awards has now reached her "ultimate goal".

Hazel Dixon, from Thetford, won the sought-after "services to the industry" award at the Scratch Stars Awards 2022.

The 44-year-old's passion for nails was ignited 17-years-ago but what started as a mum-of-three "looking for something to do" has now turned into a business empire.

Mrs Dixon has her very own salon, training school and product line - and she has won competitions around the world for her incredible nail art.

Despite her many achievements, this latest award was the one that meant the most.

The ceremony took place on Sunday, July 24, at the Steel Yard in London and the event was hosted by Scott Mills.

Mrs Dixon said: "It meant more than any of the others - this award is the ultimate goal.

"It was an amazing night and it meant so much to be recognised for what I do and how much I have given back to the industry.

"I have always dreamed of winning it and this year was my year. I was chuffed to bits."

The salon, Purely Nailz, is located in Faraday Place in Thetford and offers services including acrylic extensions, gel polish, manicures and pedicures.

But they are known best for their elaborate nail art - from nail technicians who have been taught by Mrs Dixon herself.

The training school, HD Nail Academy, and her product line selling "everything you need for nails", HD Professional Nail Systems, are also located at the same site.

Mrs Dixon also won the top award at the biggest global competition, Nailympia, back in 2016.

She added: "I started out doing nails when the kids were little so I could work around them.

"I just fell in love with it.

"At the time, I couldn't afford to do the nail courses that I wanted to do so I started competing.

"I won my first ever competition in 2009 and I have competed every year since.

"I just saved and worked hard so I could go on courses all over the world."

Now, at the top of her industry, Mrs Dixon said her focus will be on teaching and mentoring, as she hopes to inspire other budding nail artists.