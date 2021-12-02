Thetford-based haulier win national award following industry challenges

James Nesbitt presents Team C Express Logistics with their award. - Credit: Team C Express Logistics

A Thetford-based haulier has won a prestigious award two years in a row for its "ongoing growth and success".

Team C Express Logistics was presented with the Highest KPI Performer of the Year award from the Fortec Distribution Network at a recent event in Birmingham celebrating independent hauliers nationwide.

Staff celebrated their success after overcoming 18 months of industry challenges.

The company was recognised for playing a key role in the network's success and helping to establish and grow services in Norfolk and the UK.

Tim Clements, managing director at Team C Express, said: “It is the second consecutive year that we have won this prestigious award and is testament to the hard work, professionalism and dedication of everyone that works here.”

Kevin Buchanan, Group CEO at Pall-Ex Group, which acquired Fortec in August 2020, said: “The industry as a whole has faced a tough couple of years, with the pandemic and Brexit creating unique challenges, and our members deserve to be celebrated as haulage heroes.”