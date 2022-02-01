News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Town's businesses and individuals recognised after being shortlisted for awards

Sarah Hussain

Published: 10:31 AM February 1, 2022
Winners and runners-up in the Thetford Business Awards finally picked up their awards at the Thomas Paine Hotel in July

Picture of previous Thetford Business Awards. - Credit: Thetford Photography

Finalists for the Thetford Business Awards 2022, which celebrates the best of the town's community, have been announced.

Co-founder Gex Chetal and others involved in the event have been visiting nominees to see them in action and have now released the names of the 26 that have been shortlisted.

The nominees for each category are as follows:

  • Leisure - Gym Van and Verve Karate
  • Small Business - Centre Stage and Road Runner
  • Help in the Community -Ashley Dance and Shaun Stevens
  • New Business - Damara and Marcus Hawkins
  • Employee -  Julie Cox and Billie Lawler
  • Employer - Force 8 and K Shine Valet
  • Hospitality - Cheers restaurant and Green Dragon pub
  • Retail - Wonder Works and Country Blinds
  • Tourism - Dad's Army Museum and Center Parcs
  • Innovation -  Dazzle Nails and Force 8
  • Apprentice - Shaun Sprinddell of Force 8 and Stuart White of Fosters Electrical
  • Long Standing Business - Randal Care and Studio-5.
  • Environment - Replenished Bottles and  Learning Tank.

The winners will be announced on the night of the awards on March 25 at Hockwold Hall.

Verve Karate have been shortlisted for the awards.

Verve Karate have been shortlisted for the awards. - Credit: Verve Karate

Mr Chetal said: "The nominations this year are fantastic, it's all new businesses and new generations coming through. It's going to be really good."

