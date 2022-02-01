Town's businesses and individuals recognised after being shortlisted for awards

Finalists for the Thetford Business Awards 2022, which celebrates the best of the town's community, have been announced.

Co-founder Gex Chetal and others involved in the event have been visiting nominees to see them in action and have now released the names of the 26 that have been shortlisted.

The nominees for each category are as follows:

Leisure - Gym Van and Verve Karate

Small Business - Centre Stage and Road Runner

Help in the Community -Ashley Dance and Shaun Stevens

New Business - Damara and Marcus Hawkins

Employee - Julie Cox and Billie Lawler

Employer - Force 8 and K Shine Valet

Hospitality - Cheers restaurant and Green Dragon pub

Retail - Wonder Works and Country Blinds

Tourism - Dad's Army Museum and Center Parcs

Innovation - Dazzle Nails and Force 8

Apprentice - Shaun Sprinddell of Force 8 and Stuart White of Fosters Electrical

Long Standing Business - Randal Care and Studio-5.

Environment - Replenished Bottles and Learning Tank.

The winners will be announced on the night of the awards on March 25 at Hockwold Hall.

Verve Karate have been shortlisted for the awards. - Credit: Verve Karate

Mr Chetal said: "The nominations this year are fantastic, it's all new businesses and new generations coming through. It's going to be really good."