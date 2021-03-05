Behind the blades: Meet the heroic women on air ambulance's front line

Published: 3:08 PM March 5, 2021

Once upon a time there was just one female doctor flying with the East Anglian Air Ambulance - but the organisation has worked hard for the exception to become the norm.

The heroic women paving the way for the charity - putting their lives on the line this year more so than ever - have spoken out about how they will continue to inspire change from the top.

Having been with the service for more than 20 years, deputy medical director Dr Pam Chrispin was the first female doctor on board the flights carried out by the Air Ambulance.

But now she is surrounded by female peers: "I can barely get in the ladies changing room as there are so many of us – it’s fantastic!

"Female pilots and female Trustees were a rarity not so long ago too.The important thing is that every single person has an equal opportunity to shine and to make the life choices that help them become the best they can be."

You may also want to watch:

But it was not always so easy, she said: "There is still a part of me that feels like that nine-year-old girl from Liverpool wanting to become a doctor.

"I was told so many times that I wasn’t going to make it, or undermined, belittled, made fun of but I held on to my dream of one day looking after patients. Almost everything I have done in my life has happened by accident – I have taken opportunities and given it a go.

"To girls looking to get into STEM careers I'd say you don’t have to be super-fit or SuperWoman to end up as a paramedic, pilot or doctor on the air ambulance. Just believe in yourself and keep that little flame burning inside."

But keeping that fire alive in the face of a pandemic has never been so tough: "I had been really ill in November 2019 and so I was not able to work on the frontline until June. It was really hard watching my colleagues literally put their lives on the line day in, day out and I know that feeling was shared by others who were shielding or furloughed.

"In the first lockdown, trauma cases almost disappeared - there were hardly any road traffic accidents for instance. Our trauma load has been more normal over the winter however.

"Unfortunately, we have also seen a rise in self-harm cases and this is distressing to all of us."

Pilot Henrietta Davies is one individual who has been working on the front line of such cases while also balancing a hectic home life of three children under five: "The perception of some of these roles is very male orientated and its vital to inspire and encourage women to pursue their goals.

"EAAA is a fantastic example of having women throughout the organisation. It allows women starting out to see that it is an option, provide role models and highlight the career paths available."

Ms Davies, who gained her commercial flying license aged 19, added: "Working within the EAAA team is incredibly supportive, every day is different and we can’t plan ahead so I am lucky that I do not spend my time off worrying about a to do list at work."

And Trustee Sarah Evans, a chartered accountant and former EY parnter, said diverse input is vital right the way up the charity's chain of command: "There is no doubt, I think, that women think differently to men. Diversity spreads and reduces risk and so is a good thing.

"At its most simplistic, women take a longer term view than men. In my experience they look to the medium and long term and want to understand and support what will give long term sustainability. By contrast, men will often look for shorter term results.

"Diversity of course goes way beyond gender and it is too simplistic just to look at one dimension of diversity.

"But diversity must always be on merit - never compromise your standards just because you think that you should appoint a woman or someone from a different ethical or cultural background."

Dr Chrispin, Ms Davies and Ms Evans and their colleagues will all be sharing their experiences in an International Women's Day webinar on March 8 at 8pm.

For more information, visit www.eaaa.org.uk/get-involved/events/iwd