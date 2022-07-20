The training company with a famous Norfolk name  

Promotion

Jarrold Training has delivered professional training to more than 1,500 organisations in the private, voluntary and public sectors - Credit: Jarrold Training

The name Jarrold will be familiar to many people in Norfolk, but the same people may not know the Norwich retailer has a separate – and very successful – training division.

Established in 1985, Jarrold Training has delivered professional training to more than 1,500 organisations in the private, voluntary and public sectors – including Fairfax & Favor, RG Carter, East Anglian Air Ambulance and Norfolk Constabulary.

Jarrold's first foray into training came around the time of the first Apple Macs, which it sold via its office equipment division.

“We won the contract with Norfolk County Council to supply schools with Apple Macs,” said Susie Jarrold, managing director of Jarrold Training. “It gradually turned into a Mac training centre for end user and technical IT skills.”

When the office equipment division was sold in the mid-1990s, Susie made sure the training side of the business wasn’t sold with it.

“I was on the board at that stage as a family representative,” said Susie. “There were plans to sell the training too, but I said it looked like a business with brilliant potential – let's hang on to it.”

Susie, a seventh-generation member of the Jarrold family, previously worked in publishing in London and then in the company's printing division – but was drawn to a business focused on bringing the best out of people.

“It's just a great business because it's all about helping people do things better, which is deeply satisfying,” said Susie. “Whether it’s some little trick with IT, or some more fundamental performance change, people often leave on a real high, with a real sense of achievement which they carry into the workplace”

Jarrold Training has expanded its range of services since launching more than 35 years ago – meeting the needs of customers who requested additional support beyond IT.

“We introduced the leadership and management training, which has now become the absolute core of what we do,” said Susie. “A few years later, we also added health and safety, and that has grown each year.”

Susie Jarrold, managing director of Jarrold Training, outside the company's head office at St James Mill in Norwich - Credit: Jarrold Training



Since 2000, the company has been based at the historic St James Mill in Norwich, “which is probably the nicest training centre in the UK, I would imagine,” said Susie. “We've got seven training rooms now, but we also do a lot of work on-site with customers throughout the region and nationally.”

This is complemented by virtual training – something the business was considering before the pandemic, but has accelerated since.

“There are certain things that actually work really well virtually, and our trainers are very good at knowing how they need to work a virtual training session to be fun and engaging for everyone.”

The company is now looking to expand its services further throughout the East of England and UK – and is actively recruiting as part of its “exciting growth plans”.

“We have built up our team of trainers this year, and we will be recruiting further across business development and delivery,” said Susie.

However, growth won’t mean changing the ethos and approach that has stood Jarrold Training in good stead for the best part of 40 years – and the wider Jarrold Group since 1770.

“Speaking to quite a few customers recently, they’ve said it's just a great place to come to,” said Susie. “Everyone's very friendly and welcoming, it's a warm and relaxed environment, and it helps people get into a different mindset, which is quite important when you're looking to learn.

“The trainers are really supportive and there to encourage and challenge people to be their best,” she concluded. “Everyone here really wants to do the right thing by the people we work with.”



To enquire about Jarrold Training’s services, please email enquiries@jarroldtraining.co.uk or call 01603 677107. For more information, visit www.jarroldtraining.co.uk