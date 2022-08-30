New doggy day care with pick-up and drop-off service opens in Norfolk
- Credit: Luke A.W. Cass
A new doggy day care built inside a converted barn with a puppy paddock and pick-up service has opened in Norfolk.
The Retreat in Hingham has already been helping lots of busy owners and "lockdown dogs".
It is owned by Molly Chatland who was inspired after noticing a massive rise in dog ownership during the pandemic.
The 25-year-old said: "During lockdown, back in March 2020, me and my partner got a dog.
"And during that period we thought about what we would do when we went back to work.
"Having worked at a vets I understand that each owner and their dog has individual needs.
"So I thought why not set up my own doggy day care."
The business, which opened in June, has been built inside an old barn which was renovated with help from her dad Nigel Chatland - who also owns the land.
It includes a reception, a "cosy" nap room, the main hall and a large outdoor paddock with toys, tunnels and picnic benches.
The firm also offers a free trial and a "flexible service", with a van to collect the dogs from their homes.
Ms Chatland said: "I wanted to create something that fits the needs of all dogs.
"If your dog struggles to be home alone all day it's somewhere nice for them to come.
"If your dog is social but you live in a quiet area where there aren’t many dogs around you it's great for them to come and make friends.
"We also try to match your dog to a group, to see how they act and who they get on with."
Ms Chatland said the opening was a "proud moment" after two years of hard work.
And already they have plenty of regular fluffy faces.
She added: "It's really amazing and it's a massive achievement.
"I am really proud and grateful to the people who have helped and supported us.
"We are starting off small with hopes of building the business up but it's given us the opportunity to get to know our clients and their dogs.
"They are all lovely."