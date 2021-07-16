New branch of The Range set for city outskirts

Published: 3:39 PM July 16, 2021

The Range is set to open a new store in Norwich. Pictured, the Longwater branch - Credit: James Bass

A new branch of home and garden superstore The Range is planned for a retail park on the edge of Norwich.

The department store, which already has one branch on the outskirts of the city, is preparing to open a second off Hall Road.

The shop is set to occupy two currently vacant units on the Neatmarket retail park, which is already home to branches of B&Q and B&M.

The retailer has lodged a planning application to Norwich City Council to add a three-metre-high fence topped with security netting around the units to create a garden centre area for the shop.

And papers submitted with the application claim the new store will create jobs for 70 people, with 25 full-time and 45 part-time vacancies created by the store.

You may also want to watch:

It will be the second branch of The Range in the Norwich area, with an existing store located on the Longwater Retail park in Costessey, close to Norfolk Showground.

The site was originally solely home to the Norwich Livestock Market, but has grown over the years to include a variety of other businesses.

Back in 2005, permission was granted to build additional units on the site, which was the beginning of its expansion to what it is today.

The Range's addition will be the latest development in a growing part of the city outskirts, which in recent years have seen increased expansion.

In the past decade, a number of significant developments have been made in the Hall Road area, near Tuckswood, including major supermarkets Aldi and Asda opening new stores.

Asda opened its most recent Norwich branch on the former Bally Shoe Factory in 2015, on a site that also contains a gym and a pub.

And in 2017, German supermarket giant Aldi opened a branch on the nearby Hall Road retail park, with Olympic medalist Tim Baillie officially cutting the ribbon.

The new branch of The Range will include a 2,500msq garden centre, while the indoor part of the shop will take up two units of the site. The garden centre will take up land previously used as a builders' yard.

Norwich City Council will consider the application in due course.