Two north Norfolk hotels sold to new owners

Two north Norfolk hotels have been bought by a pub company group.

The Pheasant Hotel in Holt and Blakeney Manor Hotel in Blakeney have been acquired by RedCat - bringing the total number of pub hotels owned by The Coaching Inn Group to 28.

The Pheasant Hotel is a luxury country house hotel with 32 bedrooms and was entirely renovated in 2013, while Blakeney Manor is a Grade II listed property, and parts of the property date back to the 16th century.

The Coaching Inn Group, which was bought by RedCat in August 2021, operates historic coaching inns in market towns across the UK, in areas including the Cotswolds, Peak District, Leicestershire, Staffordshire, and Cambridgeshire.

Kevin Charity, chief executive of The Coaching Inn Group, said: “I’m proud to have reached the milestone of our 10th acquisition, since obtaining RedCat’s support last August.

"With these acquisitions, we’re focusing on targeting the highly active tourism market in scenic north Norfolk and I’m looking forward to continuing to build a very attractive portfolio.”

The news comes after Oulton Broad-based Wherry Hotel and the Castle Carvery restaurant chain were sold to the RedCat for an undisclosed sum in April 2022.