Shop helping small businesses expands after successful start

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 6:58 AM April 1, 2022
The Nook, in Aldiss Court, Dereham, sells products from local business owners.

A shop which supports independent business owners has expanded and they are on the hunt for more creative entrepreneurs to join them. 

The Nook, in Aldiss Court, in Dereham, has moved into a neighbouring building to give more space to its resident sellers. 

The Nook, in Aldiss Court, Dereham, sells products from local business owners. It is owned by Kay Willmott.

It is owned by Kay Willmott who launched The Nook last year to support fellow business owners.  

Mrs Willmott, from Dereham, said: “We opened it at the beginning of November last year because I noticed a lot of people started their own businesses during lockdown.  

“I just thought it would be shame for them to fizzle out when everything got back to normal. 

The Nook, in Aldiss Court, Dereham, sells products from local business owners.

“Being a business owner myself, I know how expensive shops can be. 

“I wanted to create a place where they could sell their products. I always describe it as a collective of local businesses. 

“But we don’t take commission, they just rent a space and each business owner helps to run the shop."

The Nook, in Aldiss Court, Dereham, sells products from local business owners.

The Nook was previously located within a smaller shop in Aldiss Court. 

But it has now moved into a bigger premises, formerly Elle Belle’s hair salon, owned by Mrs Willmott, which has now relocated along Dereham High Street. 

The mother-of-three also started her own craft business during the pandemic, Dawson’s Design offering floral creations, which are among the products being sold at The Nook. 

Other independent businesses include Lisa T Papercraft and Flowers, Baked by Angela, Heart Fudge, Grumpy Panda, Max’s White Boutique, Wax and Wood Crafts and many more. 

The Nook, in Aldiss Court, Dereham, sells products from local business owners. It is owned by Kay Willmott.

Products being sold at the shop also include crystals, artisan tea and coffee, handmade jewellery, wax melts, fudge, dream catchers, black smith creations, metal art, gifts and home décor. 

The 31-year-old added: “We’ve had such positive feedback from the public 

“For small businesses to succeed you have to support each other. Each sale means a lot to them. 

“I just love it. We are always looking for more business owners to join our collection. We like to keep a good array of products. 

“The more unique the better. In the future, we would love to expand more.” 

For more information visit The Nook here.

The Nook, in Aldiss Court, Dereham, sells products from local business owners.

The Nook, in Aldiss Court, Dereham, sells products from local business owners.

The Nook, in Aldiss Court, Dereham, sells products from local business owners.

