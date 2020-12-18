Published: 5:11 PM December 18, 2020

Baroness Patricia Rawlings just before Burnham Westgate Hall was sold. - Credit: Archant

A grand 15-bedroom house in one of Norfolk's most expensive locations sold for £1.675m.

Burnham Westgate Hall, once thought to have been purchased by movie star Johnny Depp, is situated in 30 acres of its own parkland and backs onto the Hoste Arms.

Even though the movie star never actually even viewed the property, it was nicknamed 'Johnny Depp's house' by many.

Burnham Westgate Hall is one of the most expensive private homes sold in Norfolk in 2020. - Credit: Archant

It was most recently lived in by 'Baroness Thrift' Patricia Rawlings and went up for sale in September 2019 for £3.8m.

A decade ago, it went on the market for £7m.

It comes as house prices reached a record high recently with the top homes sold in Norfolk in 2020 seeing many go for more than a million.

Unsurprisingly, the majority of the highest prices paid for properties which were not a country estate, farm or business, were located in north Norfolk.

The magnificent staircase at Burnham Westgate Hall. - Credit: Archant

The most expensive home was Flint House, High Street, Thornham which sold privately for £2.28m in August.

But another property in the same location, Tanglewood, High Street, Thornham also ranks in the top of the million pound plus homes sold.

Baroness Patricia Rawlings - Credit: Archant

Others include Hill House, Bramerton, an impressive Victorian home with its own castellated tower.

It was once the home of a city coroner, William Wilde who died, aged 76, in 1866.

The house, which went on the market in November 2018 for £2.5m has marvellous views over the Yare valley and is situated in a private location.

Hill House, Bramerton, one of the most expensive private homes sold in Norfolk in 2020. - Credit: Sowerbys

One house in the centre of Norwich is also in the list of most expensive.

A property, 14, Christchurch Road, in the Golden Triangle, fetched £1.65m.

The list of most expensive homes sold is from Land Registry data.

Here is the list:

Flint House, Thornham: £2.28m

Hill House, Bramerton: £1.9m

Westgate Hall, Burnham Market: £1.675m

14, Christchurch Road, Norwich: £1.65m

The Grange, Church Road, Wood Norton: £1.65m

The Old Rectory, North Barsham: £1.65m

Bishop Ingle House, Clubbs Lane, Wells-next-the-Sea: £1.62m

Tanglewood, High Street, Thornham: £1.41m

Bishop Ingle House, Wells-next-the-sea. This house sold in December 2019 but is listed in the transations for Land Registry data for 2020. - Credit: Savills

House prices reached a record high of £245,000 on average as buyers race to complete transactions ahead of the stamp duty holiday on March 31, 2021. Properties in Norfolk had an overall average price of £258,526 over the last year and property prices rose by 5.4pc, up from a 4.3pc increase in the year to September, figures from the Office for National Statistics show.