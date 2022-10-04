News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Couple launch 'affordable and compassionate' funeral catering

Chris Bishop

Published: 10:18 AM October 4, 2022
Nick and Lynn Handley

Nick and Lynn Handley, of Thornham-based the Main Event - Credit: Chris Bishop

Norfolk caterers have launched a new service to provide food for funeral wakes and celebrations of life.

Nick and Lynn Handley, of family business the Main Event, say they want to help relieve the burden of catering following a service by offering a range of buffets and food offerings that can be served at home, as well as in village halls and other venues.

Mr Handley said: “We have been asked many times to provide our services to people following the loss of a loved one, and with the current cost of living crisis we have set up this new offering which is an affordable and compassionate way to cater for friends and family following a loss. 

"The loss of a loved one is a deeply personal thing, which is why we have included the option of a completely discreet set up so that when guests return from the funeral service, everything will be set up and ready to go.” 

Mrs Handley added: “Following a loss there are many stresses and demands on the family at a time of sadness and grieving, and we are there to help take one of those worries away with discretion and care.”

Based at Drove Orchards in Thornham, Norfolk, the couple have more than 40 years experience in hospitality and events catering, running pubs and restaurants before launching the Main Event and catering for weddings and other events.


