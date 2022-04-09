The north Norfolk retreat helping broken-hearted women

The Heartbreak Hotel is a three-day retreat hosted at Chaucer Barn in north Norfolk. It is run by psychologist Alice Haddon and life-coach and author, Ruth Field. - Credit: Chris Taylor/Katie Wilson

Most of us have experienced heartbreak at some point in our lives.

You can’t eat, or sleep and it can be difficult to focus on anything else.

But now a new north Norfolk retreat with a unique concept is promising to help women move on with their lives.

The Heartbreak Hotel is run by psychologist Alice Haddon and life-coach Ruth Field, which is exclusively for women who have experienced “romantic betrayal”.

The Heartbreak Hotel is a three-day retreat hosted at Chaucer Barn in north Norfolk. - Credit: Chaucer Barn

For around £2,500, up to eight guests will spend three days at Chaucer Barn, in Gresham, and receive eight hours of group therapy, led by Ms Haddon, every day.

It also includes trips to the beach and seasonal food served by the Heartbreak Hotel’s resident chef.

But to fully immerse themselves in this healing experience, guests are asked to leave all technology at the door upon arrival and no alcohol is allowed.

The Heartbreak Hotel is a three-day retreat hosted at Chaucer Barn in north Norfolk. - Credit: Chris Taylor/Chaucer Barn

Ms Field said: “It’s a sanctuary for women who are broken-hearted.

“Alice is a phenomenal psychologist and a hugely compassionate person; she has always been looking at ways to try and help women.

“When she told me of the idea, it was a very easy decision for me. It just made perfect sense and I couldn’t believe it hadn’t been done before.”

Alice Haddon (left) and Ruth Field (right) run The Heartbreak Hotel in north Norfolk. - Credit: Katie Wilson

The concept was first thought of by Ms Haddon, a London-based counselling psychologist and lecturer who has been practicing for 25 years.

And in September 2021, Ms Haddon and Ms field, a former criminal barrister, launched their first retreat.

The next is set to be held in June and more will be hosted throughout the year.

The Heartbreak Hotel is a three-day retreat hosted at Chaucer Barn in north Norfolk. - Credit: Chris Taylor/Chaucer Barn

Ms Field added: “The June retreat is called Moving Beyond Betrayal, which is centred on betrayal by a romantic partner.

“Their partner may have had an affair, left for someone else or has just, in some other very big way, ruptured the trust.

"That causes a huge disorientation in the person who has been betrayed.

“It is therapy and there is a lot of work to do, but it is extremely joyful and purposeful. There are also a lot of laughs as well.

The Heartbreak Hotel is a three-day retreat hosted at Chaucer Barn in north Norfolk. - Credit: Chaucer Barn

“It’s amazing to see these women when they arrive and how they are when they leave, they look like completely different people. Smiling and free.

“I feel delighted and honoured to be part of it.”

The Heartbreak Hotel is a three-day retreat hosted at Chaucer Barn in north Norfolk. - Credit: Chaucer Barn/David Giles



