News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

The Gym Group suffers £47.2million losses over Covid

Author Picture Icon

Caroline Culot

Published: 9:20 AM March 18, 2021   
The Gym Group in Lowestoft

All smiles back in March 2020 when The Gym Group opened a new venue in Lowestoft. However, Covid then struck meaning The Gym Group had to close its doors resulting in huge losses for the nationwide firm. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

'Affordable' fitness chain The Gym Group, with venues in Norfolk and Waveney, saw revenues nosedive by 47.4pc in 2020.

This came after a £6.2m profit in 2019.

Bosses said they remained focused on reopening sites from April 12.

The group has gyms in Hall Road and Little London Street, in Norwich and Tower Road, in Lowestoft. The Lowestoft venue opened just before Covid struck.

They added that 97pc of current members said they expected to return to the gyms as soon as lockdown lifts.

You may also want to watch:

Chief executive Richard Darwin said: "We are ready to start rebuilding our membership levels and growing our estate from April 12, extending affordable fitness at a time when health and fitness has never been more important."

Revenues fell due to 45pc of trading days in the year lost due to closures. But the company plans to open three new gyms in April and one in May.
 

Most Read

  1. 1 E-fit issued of man suspected of raping teenager near old rail track
  2. 2 Long-running village butcher's shop for sale for £330,000
  3. 3 Woman 'unsettled' by doorbell footage of man staring into her home
  1. 4 Man leaves woman with serious leg injuries after park attack
  2. 5 Scaffolder blocks tenants' windows in stand-off with landlord
  3. 6 Warning to drivers after tractor overturns in A146 crash
  4. 7 Norfolk's would-be police boss slammed for 'sexist and racist' comments
  5. 8 Derelict seaside hotel to finally face wrecking ball
  6. 9 Person walked over crossing eight seconds before train crashed into it
  7. 10 Removal of wartime pillbox sparks sadness

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Chris and Caroline Flack at a River Island clothing event. Caroline passed up the chance to bring along celebrity pals in...

Exclusive

Caroline Flack's mum fears 'nothing has been learned' ahead of documentary

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Norwich Airport reopens for holiday flights

Video

Escape to the sun? Norwich Airport plans reopening with new flights

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
The new 'brushing' scam sees a free parcel arrive on your doorstep. Photo: Chris Radburn/PA Wire

Warning over conwoman cold caller claiming to be 'from Amazon'

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
A scene from the Bradenham car boot sale this year. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

All the Norfolk car boot sales hoping to reopen in April

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus