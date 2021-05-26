Promotion

Published: 9:30 AM May 26, 2021

The team working on 'The Good Jobs Project' is looking to speak to employees and employers to help create resources on workplace wellbeing and productivity - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A new project is calling on Norwich employers and employees to come forward and share their experiences on workplace wellbeing and productivity.

It has been a difficult time for businesses recently – especially for public-facing ones in hospitality, retail and care. In response, the Norwich Good Economy Commission and University of East Anglia (UEA) have launched ‘The Good Jobs Project’ to find ways to support managers and employees in Norwich to embed good employee experiences of work into the way they build back after the crisis.

Dr Helen Fitzhugh leads the project for UEA as part of her ‘knowledge exchange’ role for Norwich Business School. Knowledge exchange is about bringing the university’s useful research out directly into the community and feeding back what is going on in the community to influence research.

Dr Helen Fitzhugh is leading ‘The Good Jobs Project’ for UEA as part of her ‘knowledge exchange’ role for Norwich Business School - Credit: UEA

Helen is calling on Norwich employers and employees to speak with her team for 30 minutes in May/June 2021. “To be able to deliver a successful project for Norwich, we need to hear about what’s gone well for businesses, what’s been a challenge and what you think is possible going forward,” said Helen.

A team of researchers at UEA specialises in workplace wellbeing and productivity. They have been following the progress of large and small employers across the country since the start of the pandemic. The Good Jobs Project will combine national and local insights.

The project will produce a resource later this year, based on feedback and research findings. Helen said: “We are completely open at this point as to what type of resource we make. We want to be guided by what people tell us they want and need. In the past we have made videos, checklists, posters, toolkits and more based on high quality research."

All employers who take part will be offered the chance to use this resource later in the year if they wish. There will also be workshops/webinars available across the summer if they want to discuss more how to improve employee wellbeing and performance.

To take part or for more information please contact Helen Fitzhugh at h.fitzhugh@uea.ac.uk

For more information about The Good Jobs Project visit https://www.propelhub.org/good-jobs-project-2021/