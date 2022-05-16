News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Free event will provide advice and support to women in business

person

Derin Clark

Published: 1:57 PM May 16, 2022
Rebecca Campbell, audit assistant at Lovewell Blake and founder of The Future Women in Business Network

Professional women in Norfolk can gain an insight to what it takes to be a successful female business owner at an event taking place next month. 

The Future Women in Business Network was set up by Rebecca Campbell, audit assistant at Lovewell Blake, to provide advice and support to local women. 

Ms Campbell, who is also a member of the Norfolk Chambers of Commerce Co.Next advisory board, will host the group's next event on Thursday, June 9 at Brewdog in Norwich.

It will feature guest speaker Rebecca Headden, co-owner of Norwich-based recruitment agency R13. 

Rebecca Headden, co-founder of R13 will be speaking at the event 

Ms Campbell said: “Rebecca will be the latest of our inspirational speakers to talk through their work, the challenges they encounter, and the issues they face as women in business."

She added: “The topics of mutual support amongst female professionals, juggling the desire to be a parent with developing a career, and making the most of networking opportunities, are all subjects which will resonate with most up-and-coming women in business.”

The event is free to attend but places must be reserved in advanced. More details can be found on at.linkedin.com/company/future-of-women-in-business.

