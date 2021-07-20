Pub starts mid-week street food takeovers after being 'rushed off our feet'
- Credit: Daniella Self
Street food vendors will be setting up camp in a west Norfolk pub twice a week in a series of kitchen takeovers.
The Ffolkes pub in Hillington will be hosting street food traders every Monday and Tuesday after the success of its Street Feast events, which run every Friday and Saturday and have been extended throughout 2021.
Every month there will be new eateries in the kitchen, and in July The Cabin, Burgersmith, The Ffolkes and Globe Trotters will be involved.
Tom Oakley, its general manager, said: “We’ve been rushed off our feet since reopening - the Norfolk food scene is thriving with lots of talented chefs and our pub has been buzzing with our street food menu.
“It’s great to be able to offer our customers more choice of food throughout the week and to welcome some inspiring chefs into our kitchen - a big food service shake-up is always exciting."
The Ffolkes pub will serve its traditional pub menu on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.
Most Read
- 1 Man in 40s dies from Covid at Norfolk hospital
- 2 Norfolk schools close early for summer as Covid strikes
- 3 Call for action at troubled hotel as couple find woman in room at 5am
- 4 Best pub in Norfolk named by National Pub and Bar Awards
- 5 Old disused ice rink closed down for decade for sale
- 6 Pub shuts for 10 days - a few days after reopening
- 7 The countries you can fly to England from with no quarantine
- 8 Festival cancelled over 'pingdemic' threat to staff
- 9 Students' protest after school named in sex abuse list
- 10 'I've lost my best friend': Bar owner's Dillon the dog dies