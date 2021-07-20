News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

Pub starts mid-week street food takeovers after being 'rushed off our feet'

Author Picture Icon

Lauren Cope

Published: 12:02 PM July 20, 2021   
The Ffolkes will be expanding its street food menu.

The Ffolkes has seen success through introducing a street food menu. - Credit: Daniella Self

Street food vendors will be setting up camp in a west Norfolk pub twice a week in a series of kitchen takeovers.

The Ffolkes pub in Hillington will be hosting street food traders every Monday and Tuesday after the success of its Street Feast events, which run every Friday and Saturday and have been extended throughout 2021.

Every month there will be new eateries in the kitchen, and in July The Cabin, Burgersmith, The Ffolkes and Globe Trotters will be involved.

The Street Feast events, which run at the weekends, have also been expanded throughout 2021.

The Street Feast events, which run at the weekends, have also been expanded throughout 2021. - Credit: Daniella Self

Tom Oakley, its general manager, said: “We’ve been rushed off our feet since reopening - the Norfolk food scene is thriving with lots of talented chefs and our pub has been buzzing with our street food menu.

“It’s great to be able to offer our customers more choice of food throughout the week and to welcome some inspiring chefs into our kitchen - a big food service shake-up is always exciting."

The Ffolkes pub will serve its traditional pub menu on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

Street Feast at The Ffolkes pub and hotel in Hillington has been extended until December. 

Street Feast at The Ffolkes pub and hotel in Hillington has been extended until December. - Credit: daniellaphotography.co.uk


Most Read

  1. 1 Man in 40s dies from Covid at Norfolk hospital
  2. 2 Norfolk schools close early for summer as Covid strikes
  3. 3 Call for action at troubled hotel as couple find woman in room at 5am
  1. 4 Best pub in Norfolk named by National Pub and Bar Awards
  2. 5 Old disused ice rink closed down for decade for sale
  3. 6 Pub shuts for 10 days - a few days after reopening
  4. 7 The countries you can fly to England from with no quarantine
  5. 8 Festival cancelled over 'pingdemic' threat to staff
  6. 9 Students' protest after school named in sex abuse list
  7. 10 'I've lost my best friend': Bar owner's Dillon the dog dies
West Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Emergency crews were spotted in The Avenues, at the junction with Colman Road in Norwich, on Saturday morning.

Norfolk Police | Updated

City road blocked off to treat man suffering medical episode

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Students and staff at the Mildenhall College were given the chance to see an Army Apache Helicopter

Norfolk Live

RAF base warns of increased Apache helicopter flying activity

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Generic pic of a Road Closed sign Picture: Chris Bishop

Norfolk Live

Major road closed in two places after crashes

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Simon Gilbert-Barnham, principal at Ormiston Venture Academy, with pupils

What are the outstanding Norfolk high schools?

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus