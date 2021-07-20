Pub starts mid-week street food takeovers after being 'rushed off our feet'

Published: 12:02 PM July 20, 2021

The Ffolkes has seen success through introducing a street food menu. - Credit: Daniella Self

Street food vendors will be setting up camp in a west Norfolk pub twice a week in a series of kitchen takeovers.

The Ffolkes pub in Hillington will be hosting street food traders every Monday and Tuesday after the success of its Street Feast events, which run every Friday and Saturday and have been extended throughout 2021.

Every month there will be new eateries in the kitchen, and in July The Cabin, Burgersmith, The Ffolkes and Globe Trotters will be involved.

The Street Feast events, which run at the weekends, have also been expanded throughout 2021. - Credit: Daniella Self

Tom Oakley, its general manager, said: “We’ve been rushed off our feet since reopening - the Norfolk food scene is thriving with lots of talented chefs and our pub has been buzzing with our street food menu.

“It’s great to be able to offer our customers more choice of food throughout the week and to welcome some inspiring chefs into our kitchen - a big food service shake-up is always exciting."

The Ffolkes pub will serve its traditional pub menu on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

Street Feast at The Ffolkes pub and hotel in Hillington has been extended until December. - Credit: daniellaphotography.co.uk



