Norfolk gastropub named among best places for Sunday roast in the UK

The Duck Inn has been named by The Times as one of the best places to go for a Sunday roast. - Credit: The Duck Inn

A Norfolk gastropub is thrilled after being named among the best places in the country to go for a Sunday roast.

The Duck Inn, located in Stanhoe near Fakenham, was placed at number four in The Times' 'Best Places in Britain for a Sunday Roast' award.

And owner and chef, Ben Handley, believes the pub's success is all down to its local produce.

He said: "It's an incredible accolade as far as we're all concerned.

"Our ethos has always been about the quality of the raw ingredient. The relationships that we've built with suppliers are strong bonds."

Ben Handley, owner and chef at The Duck Inn. - Credit: The Duck Inn

And it doesn't stop there for Mr Handley.

He hopes the exposure will encourage more people to visit Stanhoe.

He said: "National recognition is wonderful for us and for the area.

"It's good for everyone, particularly when you consider the strong competition we have locally.

"But we're all doing something quite different and all have our individual strengths."

A plate at the Duck Inn. - Credit: The Duck Inn

Mr Handley is adamant that receiving national recognition wouldn't be possible without the hard work of his staff - adding that the key for his business was understanding the importance of being unique and open to changing quickly.

Mr Handley said: "We have a very good team at the Duck. Everyone knows what they're doing and understand their roles.

"We're always open to adapting and being able to diversify quickly like we did during lockdown.

"We put a lot of thought into everything we do. Nothing out of season will appear on a plate at the Duck Inn."

The Duck Inn, Stanhoe. - Credit: The Duck Inn

Alongside the Duck Inn, Mr Handley also owns Hunworth Bell, near Holt, which he tries to implement a similar ethos with.

He added: "Again it's about the best locally sourced produce but more aimed at drinking alongside country style cooking.

"Ultimately it's about offering a really good experience for customers."

The Duck Inn is open Tuesday until Sunday - offering a set menu throughout the week before serving its Sunday roast on Sundays.