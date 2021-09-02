New Norfolk wellbeing centre offers yoga in a yurt

Published: 5:55 PM September 2, 2021

Yoga instructor Jessie Hall leading a class in the Yurt at the Clearing Wellbeing Spa, in Hemsby - Credit: Steve Adams

A new wellbeing centre has opened near the Norfolk coast, offering vegan beauty products and yoga in a yurt.

The Clearing Wellbeing Space, in Hemsby, has been opened by Laura Richardson — daughter of Robert Richardson, of tourism group Richardson's.

The centre is located on the Richardson's Hemsby Beach Holiday Park and offers beauty treatments, massages and yoga.

Ms Richardson said the centre aims to be as inclusive and accessible as possible by providing easy wheelchair access to the centre, treatment rooms and couches large enough for people to bring carers with them, and a pricing plan aimed at everyone.

Laura Richardson, centre, pictured with beauticians Katie Howard and Karen Fish at The Clearing Wellbeing Space - Credit: Steve Adams

Ms Richardson said she wanted to raise the profile of touch therapies, such as massage.

She said: “I wanted to provide a lovely space for therapists to work and for people to come.

"If I can make people feel the way it makes me feel, that’s a very good thing.”

She added that she was taken with the location of The Clearing as soon as she saw it.

“It has this wonderful feel,” she said. “People come in and just sigh. I wanted the feeling of being on the beach and looking at the sky, that floaty dreamy place that we go to.”

Ms Richardson is a professionally qualified MTI massage therapist, who specialises in holistic therapies.

"Holistic treatments look at your whole system: your thoughts, how you move, what you eat, how you connect, how you balance everything.

She said The Clearing has also been inspired by retreats and training courses in India.

“I want everybody to step in and feel this place is for them,” she said. “It is an honour to give people the space to give back to themselves.”

Currently, the centre employs beauticians Karen Fish and Katie Howard, qigong martial arts instructor Kerry Brind of Happy Healthy Healed, and yoga teacher Jessie Hall.

Justin Ettridge, Hemsby Beach Holiday Park park manager, said: “This is a great addition as we look to expand the range of wellbeing activities on our park.”