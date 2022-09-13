Hotel on coast closing restaurant to reflect 'changing desires' of guests
- Credit: Thornham Rooms
A hotel on the Norfolk coast is closing its restaurant and will instead encourage guests to visit its sister premises in the village for food.
The Chequers Inn in Thornham will reopen as Thornham Rooms at The Chequers on Sunday, September 18, following a room-only rebrand.
The business has been run by Agellus, which has a hospitality portfolio across East Anglia, for the last seven years.
It decided to take the leap after a busy summer of staycations, making it feasible for the 11 en-suite rooms to be a standalone offering.
The move is also in response to rising costs and staff shortages.
Lee Bye, chef-director of family-owned Agellus, said: "It is a fantastic development which taps right into the changing desires of holidaymakers.
"Demand for its bedrooms has never wavered but it makes sense to re-imagine this beautiful building in a format that fully meets guest expectations."
Customers will be able to get breakfast at its nearby premises The Lifeboat Inn, which also serves lunch and dinner.
At the Thornham Rooms there will be board games and books to borrow alongside jugs of Sandringham pressed apple juice and complimentary cake.