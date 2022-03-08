Business grows from a kitchen-table operation into a national brand
- Credit: Plain Speaking PR
A home fragrance company that started as a kitchen-table operation is looking to build on its nationwide success by expanding into a new manufacturing base in south Norfolk.
The Candle Brand, an award-winning firm which creates a range of scented candles and wax melts, has moved into new premises at Long Stratton, near Norwich.
Moving into the new 1500 square feet unit enables the company to have a dedicated manufacturing area for each of its three key product lines, as well as space for product packaging and despatch, an office and staff room.
The business was founded by Christina Brand, 31, nearly four years ago. Since then the mum-of-two has grown her business to five members of staff and is now looking to take on an apprentice.
Mrs Brand said: "After having my first daughter, I was looking for a business opportunity that would allow me to combine motherhood with an interesting and fulfilling career.
“I started exploring the world of home fragrances and realised that I had a natural aptitude for working with scents, designing products and the wider manufacturing and marketing process.
“When the Sandringham Estate gift shop became a stockist, it was a real milestone for The Candle Brand. It gave us the confidence that we had got the product and brand exactly right. Now you can find our products as far away as Scotland, Jersey and Cornwall.”
The company has grown to achieve a turnover of £191,000 and has received a number of accolades including winning three categories in the Gift of the Year Awards, run by the Giftware Association
Mrs Brand said that the aim of the business has always been to "deliver products of exceptional quality which have a genuine point of difference."
She added “While our ambitions as a brand are huge, we are a Norfolk business and are committed to growing our manufacturing and distribution base in the county. Wherever possible we work with suppliers and partners who are based locally and who share our values as a business.”