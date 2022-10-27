Family garage named best in the UK

The Bodycentre has been named Independent Bodyshop of the Year 2022 - Credit: The Bodycentre

A son has fulfilled his deceased father's dream after the family garage was named the best independent bodyshop in the UK.

The Bodycentre picked up the Independent Bodyshop of the Year 2022 accolade at the Bodyshop Magazine UK Awards, realising the ambition its founder set out to achieve 28 years ago.

The garage, on Corcorde Road, Norwich, which specialises in accident repair and vehicle refinishing, was launched by Kevin and Donna Elwin in 1996.

By 2004 has established itself as Jaguar and Land Rover's authorised repairers for the east of England.

Mr Elwin passed away in 2010, which saw his son, Sam, enter the business and take on the role of workshop manager, working his way up the company to the position of general manager.

Sam Elwin said that winning the award has helped realise his father's dream.

On the same evening as picking up their award, the garage's senior paint technician, Adam Davis, was named Paint Technician of the Year.

“The moment I found out we won I felt a huge array of emotions," said Sam Elwin.

"I initially felt a euphoric rush of excitement in my hearing our name called out.

"This was closely followed by a proud feeling knowing all the hard work team Bodycentre had put in to get to this moment, and how hard Adam has worked to achieve Paint Technician of the year.

"Now looking back, I feel a sense of relief that we had finally achieved a goal set by my dad over 28 years ago - to be the best Bodyshop in the UK.

"We just wish that he could be here today to witness this great achievement”