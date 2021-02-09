Hiring an apprentice: how does it work and what are the benefits?

Promotion

Published: 1:05 PM February 9, 2021

Could an apprenticeship help you develop your business? - Credit: East Coast College

Apprenticeships can help your business to develop talent, improve productivity and future-proof your company’s workforce.

Katy Cassidy, Apprenticeships Manager at East Coast College based in Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft, shares everything you need to know about apprenticeships and how they can benefit your business.

Q. How do employers benefit from apprenticeships?

A: You can look to apprenticeships to bring in new talent or train up your existing workforce.

Hiring an apprentice is a productive and effective way to grow talent and develop a motivated and qualified team of employees.

It allows you to develop people in a way that promotes the specific skills required by your business and industry. This can improve productivity within your workforce and the quality of your product or service.

Apprenticeships can also be used to upskill your existing staff and support their professional development.

Apprenticeships can enable you to grow new talent or upskill your existing workforce. - Credit: East Coast College

Q: What does a company need for an apprenticeship?

A: You will need to work with a training provider, like East Coast College. We can help you find the best apprenticeship training programme to suit your business.

You should consider the role that you need your apprentice for and put together a job description along with anticipated pay and hours.

To secure the funding for your apprentices, you will need to make an Apprenticeship Service Account. We can help you to make this process as simple as possible.

We can also support you in finding the right apprentice for your company. You may already have someone in mind or you may wish to advertise and recruit a new employee. Either way, our dedicated Employer Liaison Team is on hand to guide you throughout.

Q: Does an apprentice need a contract of employment?

A: Yes. Apprentices are employed and as such require a contract of employment. East Coast College will request signatures on a commitment statement and apprenticeship agreement upon enrolment from all parties involved, stating this is in place.

Q: Do employers pay for apprenticeship training?

A: Apprentices are employees, so they must be paid at least the National Minimum Wage. There are different rates of pay for apprentices depending on their age and what year of the apprenticeship they have completed. The contract of employment should make it clear what wage you’ll pay your apprentice and for what hours. Speak to our team if you need to check what the National Minimum Wage is for each age group.

Subject to terms and conditions, there are also numerous grants available that employers can apply for such as the Age Grant, Incentive Payment, and CITB (Construction Industry Training Board) grants. We can assist you to apply for funding.

Q: How many hours does an apprentice work?

A: Usually at least 30 hours per week. However, weekly hours can be reduced if their apprenticeship programme is extended. We can help you determine the right hours for your apprentice.

Q: How long does an apprenticeship last?

A: Typically, they last between one to five years, but they can vary in length depending on the type of programme the apprentice is studying.

East Coast College offers a variety of apprenticeships and a dedicated support team for employers. - Credit: East Coast College

Q: Is an apprentice different from a trainee?

A: Yes. Unlike trainees, apprentices are enrolled in an official industry recognised programme and affiliated with a training provider or college. Once they pass their End Point Assessment, they receive certification, along with any qualifications they completed (if applicable).

Apprentices are paid for time spent at work, as well as time spent studying, which also isn’t always the case with trainees.

Q: What help or support is available for employers with an apprentice?

A: We are one of the best apprenticeship providers in East Anglia. We offer a wide choice of apprenticeships delivered by industry expert tutors and vocational trainers, and a history of high success rates, well above the national average.

We have an experienced team dedicated to supporting employers with their apprenticeship programmes. We take the time to guide employers on the best programme to suit their company and help them to work with their apprentice to complete it. Mentor support is there for businesses that have never had an apprentice, or for those that would like advice on best practices. This can be anything from day-to-day coaching in the workplace or help with the initial training plan.

All evidence (documents etc.) can be uploaded to our central ePortfolio which allows tutors, vocational trainers and employers/mentors to track and monitor progress remotely and easily.

In addition to the apprenticeship delivery team, we also have sector-specific Employer Liaison Coordinators who are your point of contact should you require any further assistance.





Visit www.eastcoast.ac.uk/employers-businesses/hire-an-apprentice for more information or check out their FAQ page. Contact them on apprenticeships@eastcoast.ac.uk.