Published: 6:00 AM January 20, 2021

Hill House, The Hill, Ranworth, is for sale for £725,000. - Credit: Savills

A former senior partner of a Norwich accountancy firm has put the home he's lived in for almost 50 years on the market for £725,000.

Christopher Dickerson, photographed at a Norfolk Community Foundation launch. - Credit: Archant

Christopher Dicker, who was appointed a deputy lieutenant of Norfolk in 2005, also held various positions on charitable trusts such as being company secretary for the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

He was senior partner at Lovewell Blake for 10 years until his retirement in 2010. He and his wife Gail are selling Hill House, The Hill, Ranworth so they can downsize.

They bought the house in 1973 after spotting it for sale as they went down to nearby Ranworth Broad to go sailing on Easter day.

The house is one of four similar thatched residences with fabulous views out towards the broads and people love living there so much, they rarely come up for sale.

Hill House in Ranworth, which is for sale. - Credit: Savills

Mr Dicker said: "We've been sailing all our lives and we walked up the road in Ranworth and liked the look of the house, it was an obvious choice as it was so well positioned with stunning views. We'll miss the view of the morning sunrise, the garden and the proximity to the Broads."

Over almost half a century, the couple raised a family there and have improved the house, adding a smart kitchen and in 2019 renewing the feature these houses are renowned for; the reed thatched roof.

The far-reaching view from Hill House, Ranworth, for sale. - Credit: Savills

Situated in 0.7 acres, Hill House, for sale with Savills, offers a drawing room with a sun room and a separate study. There is also a dining area, kitchen/ breakfast room, utility room and home office/bedroom.

This area has the potential to be reconfigured to create an annexe. Upstairs are four bedrooms and outside, a double car port.

The master bedroom has views out over the fields and marshes towards Thurne and the coast. It was built in the early 1950s.

The couple are planning on not moving away from water; hoping to buy a smaller property a few miles from Ranworth and will continue sailing on the Broads.

The view from Hill House, Ranworth, for sale. - Credit: Savills

Polly Hughes, Savills, said: "This is the most wonderful property and I was most impressed with the stunning views."



