1,600 Tesco jobs at risk nationally amid restructure plans

Tesco is set to restructure its stores which could put 1,600 jobs at risk.

The supermarket has not yet revealed which jobs or stores will be impacted, but it is understood that it will remove overnight stocking in 36 large stores and 49 convenience stores.

It is also set to covert 36 petrol stations to be pay-at-pump only during overnight hours.

Earlier this week, Tesco announced that it will close its meat, fish and deli counters in 317 stores. Although this will impact workers, the supermarket has said that these staff will be offered alternative jobs and are not included in the 1,600 jobs at risk.

Tesco has stores throughout Norfolk and Suffolk including superstores in Norwich, Sheringham, Fakenham, Hunstanton, Beccles, Thetford and Great Yarmouth.

The retailer has confirmed that it will also close its Jack's discount supermarket arm, which will see seven stores close completely and six becoming Tesco shops.

Jason Terry, chief executive of Tesco UK and Republic of Ireland, said: “We operate in a highly competitive and fast-paced market, and our customers are shopping differently, especially since the start of the pandemic.

“We are always looking at how we can run our business as simply and efficiently as possible, so that we can reinvest in the things that matter most to customers.

“The changes we are announcing today will help us do this.

“Our priority now is to support our impacted colleagues through these changes and, wherever possible, find them alternative roles within our business.”

Daniel Adams, national officer of Usdaw the union for shop, distributive and allied workers, said: “Tesco has informed us that they are looking to undertake a number of restructures across the business that could put around 1,600 jobs at risk.

“Clearly this will be incredibly unsettling for those who may be affected.

“We should not forget the role that key workers have played throughout the coronavirus pandemic and to receive this news is devastating.

“Usdaw will do all we can to support members throughout the process and we will fully engage in consultation with the business with a view to protecting jobs and, where this is not possible, securing the best possible deal for those affected.”