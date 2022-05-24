Tesco recalls pastry product over risks to people with nut allergies

Tesco has recalled one of its products after it was found it could pose a danger to people with a nut allergy - Credit: PA

Frozen croissants and a pushchair are among the items retailers have recalled amid safety fears.

Trading Standards has issued warnings about a number of items that should be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.

A mushroom teether sold by Amazon has been recalled due to the danger of suffocation when using the product - Credit: Trading Standards

A mushroom-shaped baby teether sold by Amazon has been found to pose a danger of suffocation.

The mushroom head can flip around causing a suction effect and if this happens over a child's mouth, they could suffocate.

The product can be returned for a full refund.

Product details:

Mushroom teether

Amazon ASIN: B09H2RH1QT B09JWL234H B09H2SBX8B

Aye Pickled Ltd has recalled its Aye pickled Curried Kraut product after it was found to contain an allergen not mentioned on the label - Credit: Trading Standards

Aye Pickled, whose products are sold at a number of specialist food retailers, has warned customers its Aye Pickled Curried Kraut has been incorrectly labelled and contains the allergen mustard.

Customers who have an allergy or sensitivity to mustard should not eat the product and can return the product to the point of purchase for a refund.

Product details

Aye Pickled Curried Kraut

Pack size: 330 g

Batch code: 019/1

Best-before date: 30 September 2022

Allergen: mustard

John Lewis and Partners has recalled a range of pushchair and carrycots due to a fault that could cause small children to fall out - Credit: Trading Standards

A pushchair sold by John Lewis & Partners has been recalled after it was found there is a risk small children could fall out when in use.

This is due to the affected batches tipping over when the carrycot is in use.

The at-risk products were purchased between November 1, 2021, and May 13, 2022.

Customers are advised to stop using the product immediately if bought between these dates and to return it to the nearest John Lewis store for a full refund.

Product details

John Lewis & Partners 2 in 1 Pushchair and Carrycot Black on Chrome and Charcoal on Gunmetal

Product code - 31400701, 31400702

Tesco has recalled its frozen all-butter croissants after it was found packets actually contained almond frozen croissants - Credit: Trading Standards

Tesco has recalled its all-butter frozen croissants after it was found that packets actually contained frozen almond croissants instead.

This poses a safety risk to people with an almond allergy.

People with an almond allergy should not eat the product and return it to a Tesco store for a full refund.

Product details

Tesco Frozen All Butter Croissants

Pack size: 255 g - six-pack

Batch code: LL 111

Best-before date: September 2022

Allergen: nuts (almond)