Tesco recalls pastry product over risks to people with nut allergies
- Credit: PA
Frozen croissants and a pushchair are among the items retailers have recalled amid safety fears.
Trading Standards has issued warnings about a number of items that should be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.
A mushroom-shaped baby teether sold by Amazon has been found to pose a danger of suffocation.
The mushroom head can flip around causing a suction effect and if this happens over a child's mouth, they could suffocate.
The product can be returned for a full refund.
Product details:
Mushroom teether
Amazon ASIN: B09H2RH1QT B09JWL234H B09H2SBX8B
Aye Pickled, whose products are sold at a number of specialist food retailers, has warned customers its Aye Pickled Curried Kraut has been incorrectly labelled and contains the allergen mustard.
Customers who have an allergy or sensitivity to mustard should not eat the product and can return the product to the point of purchase for a refund.
Product details
Aye Pickled Curried Kraut
Pack size: 330 g
Batch code: 019/1
Best-before date: 30 September 2022
Allergen: mustard
A pushchair sold by John Lewis & Partners has been recalled after it was found there is a risk small children could fall out when in use.
This is due to the affected batches tipping over when the carrycot is in use.
The at-risk products were purchased between November 1, 2021, and May 13, 2022.
Customers are advised to stop using the product immediately if bought between these dates and to return it to the nearest John Lewis store for a full refund.
Product details
John Lewis & Partners 2 in 1 Pushchair and Carrycot Black on Chrome and Charcoal on Gunmetal
Product code - 31400701, 31400702
Tesco has recalled its all-butter frozen croissants after it was found that packets actually contained frozen almond croissants instead.
This poses a safety risk to people with an almond allergy.
People with an almond allergy should not eat the product and return it to a Tesco store for a full refund.
Product details
Tesco Frozen All Butter Croissants
Pack size: 255 g - six-pack
Batch code: LL 111
Best-before date: September 2022
Allergen: nuts (almond)