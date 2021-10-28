News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Tesco introduces permanent quiet hours at its stores

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 11:18 AM October 28, 2021   
Police appeal for information on an assault in Tesco in Dereham.

The quiet hours have been introduced to stores across Norfolk and Suffolk - Credit: Archant

Tesco has introduced permanent quiet hours in all of its large stores in order to improve accessibility for some of its customers.

Every Wednesday and Saturday between the hours of 9am and 10am Tesco will be dimming its lights and lowering checkouts noise.

In a statement the supermarket said: "Tesco is a place where everyone’s welcome, but we understand that our stores –  with the loud noises, bright lights or strong smells, and volume of people – can be stressful for some of our customers.

"People can feel, see and experience the world differently, and for our customers with Autism, the shopping experience may sometimes feel a bit overwhelming.

"A calmer environment can also be better for our elderly customers, ones shopping with young children, or our customers who may be struggling with mental health."

In the future Tesco wall also look to reduce the noise of self-service tills and Scan As You Shop devices.

