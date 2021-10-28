Tesco introduces permanent quiet hours at its stores
- Credit: Archant
Tesco has introduced permanent quiet hours in all of its large stores in order to improve accessibility for some of its customers.
Every Wednesday and Saturday between the hours of 9am and 10am Tesco will be dimming its lights and lowering checkouts noise.
In a statement the supermarket said: "Tesco is a place where everyone’s welcome, but we understand that our stores – with the loud noises, bright lights or strong smells, and volume of people – can be stressful for some of our customers.
"People can feel, see and experience the world differently, and for our customers with Autism, the shopping experience may sometimes feel a bit overwhelming.
"A calmer environment can also be better for our elderly customers, ones shopping with young children, or our customers who may be struggling with mental health."
In the future Tesco wall also look to reduce the noise of self-service tills and Scan As You Shop devices.
Most Read
- 1 Two men in critical condition as multiple people stabbed
- 2 Fire crews rush to a crash near Norfolk village
- 3 Police swoop on Norwich address
- 4 Mum's heartfelt tribute to daughter who died in A47 collision
- 5 Rail services affected after person hit by train
- 6 Secluded Broads farmhouse in almost 11 acres goes up for sale
- 7 Asda and Amazon urgently recall items due to safety concerns
- 8 Norwich cat torturer who murdered pensioner ‘planned to carry on killing’
- 9 Plans for seven new supermarkets in Norfolk - but where will they be?
- 10 Police called after elderly, sick seal attacked with stones