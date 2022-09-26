News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Chocolates sold at Tesco stores recalled after health risk discovered

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 10:39 AM September 26, 2022
File photo dated 30/09/21 of a Tesco sign. Tesco has announced changes to overnight roles at a numbe

A range of chocolates sold at Tesco have been recalled after a health risk was discovered - Credit: PA

Chocolates sold at Tesco stores across the country have been recalled after they were found to pose a health risk.

Trading Standards has issued a warning that the item should be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Tesco recalls Happi free from chocolates

Happi Free From chocolates sold at Tesco stores have been recalled due to the possible presence of milk, which is not mentioned on the label - Credit: Trading Standards

Happi Free From chocolates which are meant to be suitable for vegans have been recalled as the product may contain milk, which is not mentioned on the label.

All batches have been affected.

Customers can return the product for a full refund from the nearest Tesco store.

Product details

Happi Free From Oat M!lk Chocolate 80g Bars

Affected flavours: Plain M!lk, Salted Caramel and Plain White

All batches affected

