Chocolates sold at Tesco stores recalled after health risk discovered
Published: 10:39 AM September 26, 2022
- Credit: PA
Chocolates sold at Tesco stores across the country have been recalled after they were found to pose a health risk.
Trading Standards has issued a warning that the item should be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.
Happi Free From chocolates which are meant to be suitable for vegans have been recalled as the product may contain milk, which is not mentioned on the label.
All batches have been affected.
Customers can return the product for a full refund from the nearest Tesco store.
Product details
Happi Free From Oat M!lk Chocolate 80g Bars
Affected flavours: Plain M!lk, Salted Caramel and Plain White
All batches affected