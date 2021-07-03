Empty shelves at the supermarkets? Our independents have it covered

Published: 7:00 AM July 3, 2021

Customers might not be able to find what they're looking for at their supermarket this weekend - but the county's independents have the goods.

Those in Britain's food supply chain have warned for months that a shortage in HGV drivers could result in empty shelves and food wastage.

Just this week Haribo has said it is struggling to get it stocks to mainstream shelves.

And last week the Road Haulage Association wrote to government warning that a shortage of HGV drivers has meant "supermarkets are already reporting that they are not receiving their expected food stocks and, as a result, there is considerable wastage".

But the mayhem is providing smaller businesses an unexpected leg-up, given the fact the majority work with smaller, and closer, suppliers.

Andrew Mower, regional development manager for the Federation of Small Businesses, said: "As we’ve seen repeatedly over the past year, small businesses are nimble and able to adapt quickly to market changes in a way that’s often not possible for the bigger players.

"Key decisions don’t have to pass through layers of bureaucracy or different departments to be put into action.

"It’s part of the reason so many consumers have been shopping more at smaller stores within their local communities during the pandemic."

Joe Faulkner, director of KPMG's Norwich office agreed, adding: "For a couple of years now the focus of business has been making supply chains more agile - particularly in the face of uncertainty around events like Brexit.

"It stood them in good stead over the past year."

Luke Coathrup is the owner of the Green Grocer on Earlham Road, and said he dodges supply issues before they have time to reach his doorstep.

"We are in peak local produce season so we rely very little on national wholesale at the moment," he said.

"I keep an eye on the national picture and when I see prices beginning to fluctuate we adapt to maybe source more of some products than others.

"And that works both ways - if our suppliers have an excess they need to shift we'll buy more and incorporate into dishes in our cafe.

"Some of the big supermarkets say they work with local producers but they still have centralised distribution facilities, so it's still been half the way around the country before it makes it back here.

"We buy local and organic as much as possible, and the season we're in has fallen perfectly to buy from Norfolk."

At Mike, Debs and Sons on Norwich's market, owner James Read, said: "At the start of the year we did have a couple of issues getting hold of stuff but that's all sorted out now.

"We've got no problems getting hold of stuff any more because all of our wholesalers are small - and so much of our stuff is based locally we're not relying on lorry drivers to get hold of it every day.

"Some of the soft fruit comes from abroad and there is a £70 pallet charge now which has pushed the price up a bit, but we've absorbed that instead of passing it onto customers. I don't see us having any issues down the line, I think things will just get better."

Down the road at Thorns DIY, director Miriam Devlin said that a boom in home renovations combined with the Suez Canal crisis had held up some stock.

But, she added, working with 200 different stockists has its advantages: "Ironworks and some outdoor paints were a bit difficult to get hold of - some of our stock got held up in the Suez.

"But unlike the bigger brands we're not tied to one stockist. We have over 200 we work with so if we can't get something from one there are others we can lean on."

Which products are difficult to get hold of and increasing in price?

Timber and building supplies

The price of home improvements has spiked by as much as 80pc as raw material costs continue to soar as a result of Brexit and increased demand.

According to the latest figures from building suppliers Jewson, building materials and costs have spiked by as much as 25pc in the month of July alone for the likes of builders metalwork.

Fresh fruit and vegetables

Tim O'Malley, managing director of Nationwide Produce PLC, one of British supermarkets' biggest fresh fruit and veg hauliers, said last month: "The acute shortage of HGV drivers is now the direct cause of perfectly good, graded and packed fresh produce being dumped or left rotting in cold stores, waiting for wheels to go under it.

"Supermarket shelves and restaurant plates are going empty, and this is now a crisis of national importance."