Tesco recalls range of desserts after health risk discovered
- Credit: PA
A range of desserts sold at Tesco stores and frozen fruit contaminated with Hepatitis A are among the latest products recalled due to safety fears.
Trading Standards has issued warnings about a number of items that should be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.
A number of desserts sold by Tesco have been recalled after it was found they contain walnuts, which is not mentioned on the labels.
People with nut allergies have been warned to not eat the products and instead to return them to the nearest store for a full refund.
Product details
Tesco Free From Strawberry Cheesecake
Pack size: 2x100g
Best before: All date codes
Wicked Kitchen Millionaires Sundae
Pack size: 110g
Best before: All date codes
Wicked Kitchen Strawberry and Vanilla Cheesecake
Pack size: 100g
Best before: All date codes
Wicked Kitchen Chocolate and Vanilla Cheesecake
Pack size: 100g
Best before: All date codes
The Co-Op has recalled its range of Lemon Curd Yogurt after it was found it contained egg, which is not mentioned on the label.
As a result of a packaging error, it has been incorrectly packed in a Toffee Yogurt pot with a Lemon Curd Yogurt lid.
This makes it unsafe to eat for people with egg allergies.
Customers affected can return the product for a full refund.
Product details
Co-op Irresistible Lemon Curd Yogurt
Pack size: 150 g
Use-by date: September 14
Allergen: egg
Ardo NV, a frozen food brand that sells products at stores across the UK, has recalled its Fruitberry Mix because Hepatitis A has been found in the product.
Symptoms caused by Hepatitis A usually include fever, nausea, abdominal cramps, diarrhoea, dark-coloured urine and jaundice (a yellowing of the skin).
Customers who have bought the products can return them to the point of purchase for a refund.
Product details
Ardo Fruitberry mix
Pack size: 1 kg
Lot number: 58622130
Best-before end date: November 2024
Ardo Fruitberry mix
Pack size: 1 kg
Lot number: 58622131
Best-before end date: November 2024
Ardo Fruitberry mix
Pack size: 2.5 kg
Lot number: 58622131
Best-before end date: May 2024