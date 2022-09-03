News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

Tesco recalls range of desserts after health risk discovered

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 10:23 AM September 3, 2022
Tesco sign

Tesco has recalled a range of desserts over safety fears - Credit: PA

A range of desserts sold at Tesco stores and frozen fruit contaminated with Hepatitis A are among the latest products recalled due to safety fears.

Trading Standards has issued warnings about a number of items that should be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.

A range of desserts sold by Tesco have been recalled due to the products containing walnuts

A range of desserts sold by Tesco have been recalled due to the products containing walnuts, which is not mentioned on the label - Credit: Trading Standards

A number of desserts sold by Tesco have been recalled after it was found they contain walnuts, which is not mentioned on the labels.

People with nut allergies have been warned to not eat the products and instead to return them to the nearest store for a full refund.

Product details

Tesco Free From Strawberry Cheesecake

Pack size: 2x100g

Most Read

  1. 1 Teacher who took 'upskirting' pictures of pupils jailed
  2. 2 Thunderstorms to hit Norfolk this weekend
  3. 3 Two beaches battling to be named best in north Norfolk
  1. 4 New seaside chippy opens despite 'price of everything' going up
  2. 5 Three men saved from deep water riptide by swimmers
  3. 6 'Senselessly destroyed' - Anger as vandals damage seats in popular woodland
  4. 7 'Rare' Norfolk beach hut goes on the market for £195,000
  5. 8 A140 now clear after earlier two-vehicle crash caused heavy traffic
  6. 9 Scammers posing as couriers targeting people in Norfolk
  7. 10 'Drunken' woman bites police officer during arrest in Norfolk

Best before: All date codes

Wicked Kitchen Millionaires Sundae

Pack size: 110g

Best before: All date codes

Wicked Kitchen Strawberry and Vanilla Cheesecake

Pack size: 100g

Best before: All date codes

Wicked Kitchen Chocolate and Vanilla Cheesecake

Pack size: 100g

Best before: All date codes

Irresistible Lemon Curd Yogurts sold by Co-Op have been recalled

Irresistible Lemon Curd Yogurts sold by Co-Op have been recalled due to the product containing egg, which is not mentioned on the label due to a packaging error - Credit: Trading Standards

The Co-Op has recalled its range of Lemon Curd Yogurt after it was found it contained egg, which is not mentioned on the label.

As a result of a packaging error, it has been incorrectly packed in a Toffee Yogurt pot with a Lemon Curd Yogurt lid. 

This makes it unsafe to eat for people with egg allergies.

Customers affected can return the product for a full refund.

Product details

Co-op Irresistible Lemon Curd Yogurt
Pack size: 150 g
Use-by date: September 14
Allergen: egg

Ardo NV has recalled a range of frozen Fruitberry Mix products due to contamination with Hepatitis A

Ardo NV has recalled a range of frozen Fruitberry Mix products due to contamination with Hepatitis A - Credit: Trading Standards

Ardo NV, a frozen food brand that sells products at stores across the UK, has recalled its Fruitberry Mix because Hepatitis A has been found in the product.

Symptoms caused by Hepatitis A usually include fever, nausea, abdominal cramps, diarrhoea, dark-coloured urine and jaundice (a yellowing of the skin).

Customers who have bought the products can return them to the point of purchase for a refund.

Product details
Ardo Fruitberry mix
Pack size: 1 kg
Lot number: 58622130
Best-before end date: November 2024

Ardo Fruitberry mix
Pack size: 1 kg
Lot number: 58622131
Best-before end date: November 2024

Ardo Fruitberry mix
Pack size: 2.5 kg
Lot number: 58622131
Best-before end date: May 2024


Norfolk
Suffolk
London

Don't Miss

Holton Pits Fishing Lake on a beautiful sunny day.

Popular dog walking spot and fishing lake for sale

Bruno Brown

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 12/05/22 of Dan Walker, as BBC Breakfast sport presenter Mike Bushell was also amon

Norfolk village to feature in new Channel 5 show

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Hungry Hugos is a new pop-up kitchen and takeaway which has launched in Acle. 

Chef, 21, launches pop-up kitchen and takeaway in Norfolk village

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to following an incident on the rapids at Center Parcs

Suffolk Live News

CCTV issued after incident on rapids at Center Parcs

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon