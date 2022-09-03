Tesco recalls range of desserts after health risk discovered

Tesco has recalled a range of desserts over safety fears - Credit: PA

A range of desserts sold at Tesco stores and frozen fruit contaminated with Hepatitis A are among the latest products recalled due to safety fears.

Trading Standards has issued warnings about a number of items that should be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.

A range of desserts sold by Tesco have been recalled due to the products containing walnuts, which is not mentioned on the label - Credit: Trading Standards

A number of desserts sold by Tesco have been recalled after it was found they contain walnuts, which is not mentioned on the labels.

People with nut allergies have been warned to not eat the products and instead to return them to the nearest store for a full refund.

Product details

Tesco Free From Strawberry Cheesecake

Pack size: 2x100g

Best before: All date codes

Wicked Kitchen Millionaires Sundae

Pack size: 110g

Best before: All date codes

Wicked Kitchen Strawberry and Vanilla Cheesecake

Pack size: 100g

Best before: All date codes

Wicked Kitchen Chocolate and Vanilla Cheesecake

Pack size: 100g

Best before: All date codes

Irresistible Lemon Curd Yogurts sold by Co-Op have been recalled due to the product containing egg, which is not mentioned on the label due to a packaging error - Credit: Trading Standards

The Co-Op has recalled its range of Lemon Curd Yogurt after it was found it contained egg, which is not mentioned on the label.

As a result of a packaging error, it has been incorrectly packed in a Toffee Yogurt pot with a Lemon Curd Yogurt lid.

This makes it unsafe to eat for people with egg allergies.

Customers affected can return the product for a full refund.

Product details

Co-op Irresistible Lemon Curd Yogurt

Pack size: 150 g

Use-by date: September 14

Allergen: egg

Ardo NV has recalled a range of frozen Fruitberry Mix products due to contamination with Hepatitis A - Credit: Trading Standards

Ardo NV, a frozen food brand that sells products at stores across the UK, has recalled its Fruitberry Mix because Hepatitis A has been found in the product.

Symptoms caused by Hepatitis A usually include fever, nausea, abdominal cramps, diarrhoea, dark-coloured urine and jaundice (a yellowing of the skin).

Customers who have bought the products can return them to the point of purchase for a refund.

Product details

Ardo Fruitberry mix

Pack size: 1 kg

Lot number: 58622130

Best-before end date: November 2024

Ardo Fruitberry mix

Pack size: 1 kg

Lot number: 58622131

Best-before end date: November 2024

Ardo Fruitberry mix

Pack size: 2.5 kg

Lot number: 58622131

Best-before end date: May 2024



