Village pub could house barber shop

A west Norfolk pub could soon house a barber shop within its building, if plans submitted to the borough council are approved.

The barbers, which has been running from a first floor location elsewhere for some 10 years, could - if permission is granted - move onto a more prominent, ground floor space, at the Wildfowler pub in Terrington St Clement, near King’s Lynn.

It would be re-located within a side-room of the pub, which according to a statement prepared by the applicant’s agent, is of a size “ideal to accommodate the three work stations required” and also includes a small cloakroom.

The new barbers would be accessed via its own door on Marshland Street, with "a small, traditional painted wood and glazed 'shop front'" added to it.

It would also have a connecting door into the pub itself, which, according to the statement, would not be used by anyone other than the owner.

The council is due to decide on the proposal by March 16.