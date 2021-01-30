'Kings Templar' investment firm goes bust owing £5m

Published: 7:00 AM January 30, 2021

An investment firm which modelled itself on an ancient order of warrior monks has gone bust owing £5m.

Templar Corporation, which was based in Norwich's St Andrews Hill, sought to "bring back to the world of business the long-forgotten traits of the Templar model".

The twelfth century model was created by monk crusaders the Knights Templar - credited with establishing Britain's first ever banking system.

Templar Corporation believed that "modern day business has lost its way" and needed to return to the "traditional values" of "honesty, security, integrity and fearlessness".

However instead of opening offices in London and Vienna, and buying up shares in industries including banking, financial services, media, technology, alternative energy and real estate, the firm has appointed liquidators as a result of "pressure from a former employee".

Jamie Playford of Leading UK was appointed administrator earlier this month, and said: "The business has entered administration due to the delay in the investment required to commence the business.

"The company suffered pressure from a former employee resulting in a winding up petition, and so the company entered administration in order to protect the business and assets."

As a result of the administration 23 former employees have been made redundant.

Mr Playford confirmed that the company owed in the region of £5m, but that "the administrators and the directors are working together to complete the investment that will have the potential to repay all creditors in full".

The company, led by group managing director Simon Harris, had intended to work with "ultra-high net worth clients to serve transactional, investment and wealth management needs" to "rebuild the Templar brand globally".

The group had planned to open offices on every continent and "establish a global position within private banking, working with ultra-high net worth clients to serve transactional, investment and wealth management needs".

The long term goal, the company said, was to return business to a focus on its clients and "improve lives globally and in the local communities in which they operate".