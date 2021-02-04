Published: 3:03 PM February 4, 2021

The housing market has so far weathered the coronavirus storm better than some sectors - but it is not just mansions that are changing hands.

Norfolk's market has seen a clutch of small abodes go up for grabs - and some at bargain prices of even less than £100,000.

Jamie Minors, who runs Minors & Brady estate agents, said: "Homes for sale for around £100,000 are a great buy to let opportunity as in lower value areas, they make for great rentals and produce great yields of between 5-7pc, better than the bank's current base rate.

"With first time buyers keen to leave their family homes in lockdown, it's also great for those to have their independence.

"Generally, the market is very busy. There aren't as many sellers coming to market but many more buyers and far more serious buyers as well."

It comes as house prices fell month-on-month in January for the first time since the introduction of the stamp duty holiday, according to the Nationwide Building Society.

The UK Nationwide house price index fell 0.3pc in January compared with the previous month, the first fall since June and down from a 0.9pc expansion in the previous month.

Here are some of the best bargains available now:

London Street, Swaffham: for sale for £75,000. This one bedroom, ground floor flat has its own an entrance hallway, an open-plan kitchen/ lounge, bedroom and newly installed shower room. Its bedroom is in the basement with a glass panel bringing in light from above. Access is gained via a private door, just serving this flat which has a communal courtyard.

Unthank Road; Norwich; for sale for £100,000-£110,000. Move on up in to the Golden Triangle of Norwich with this first floor studio apartment. The property comes with no onward chain and has its own access. Inside is an open plan lounge/bedroom, kitchen and a bathroom.

The Pavilion, St Stephen's Road; for sale for £100,000-£115,000.

This modern studio flat in the historic former Norfolk & Norwich Hospital building has a kitchen, a shower room, lift access, open plan kitchen/bedroom/living room and communal garden areas.

Lancaster Road, Great Yarmouth; for sale for £75,000.

This two bedroom mid-terraced home is currently being refurbished. It has a kitchen, bathroom, lounge and a rear courtyard garden.

The Stables, New Inn, High Street, Watton; for sale for £30,000-£40,000.

This former stables/coach house comes with planning consent to convert into a one bedroom flat. The rest of the building, which was a former coaching inn, has already been converted into living accommodation. The property is for sale at livestream auction.











