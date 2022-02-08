TaxAssist chief executive director steps down after franchisee takeover

A takeover deal has seen franchisees of The TaxAssist Direct Group buying 60pc ownership of the Norwich-based firm.

Following this deal, the group chief executive director, Karl Sandall, and group finance director, Phil Sullivan, have stepped down from their roles. Both will remain on The TaxAssist Group Board in as non-executive directors.

TaxAssist, which was named 2020 Norfolk Business of the Year award in the Norfolk Business Awards, has over 200 branches throughout the UK.

Its branches are owned and run by the firm's franchisees, with the Norwich head office overseeing the group overall. Each branch offers accountancy and tax services to businesses and individuals, including end of year accounts, bookkeeping and corporation tax.

With Mr Sandall and Mr Sullivan stepping down, a number of new appointments have been made at the firm.

Daren Moore has been named as the new group managing director, where he will oversee the firm's operation, expansion and development of the franchise and various client services.

Sarah Robertson has been appointed as the group director and UK managing director. In this role she will focus on looking after all aspects of support provided to the UK network.

Named as group business development director, James Mattam is responsible for driving brand awareness and new client acquisition across all the group's companies.

TaxAssist Accountants franchisee Mike Melling has been named as group development director. He will fulfil this role while continuing to operate his multi-site franchise in Buckingham and Hertfordshire. Mr Melling is also a director and investor in TaxAssist Direct USA Inc.

Mr Moore said: “I would like to thank Karl and Phil for the tremendous energy, enthusiasm, dedication and professionalism they have both brought to The TaxAssist Group over the last two decades, helping to make it the global success story it is today.

“At TaxAssist we are extremely proud to have our roots as a Norwich-based business that has grown into becoming an international tax and accounting service known for providing high levels of customer service to thousands of businesses and individuals not only in Norfolk but around the world.”