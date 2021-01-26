New puppies and restrictions make vets 'exceptionally busy'

Published: 6:00 PM January 26, 2021

An increase in people buying puppies in lockdown and new Covid measures have seen a veterinary practice become "exceptionally busy".

Taverham Vets, which has branches in Costessey, Aylsham and Taverham, has seen a 300pc increase in calls per day after putting measures in place to protect customers during the pandemic period.

As part of the Covid-compliant changes, customers are consulted over the phone so the vets can decide whether they need to visit the site or not.

A car park collection service is in place in which pets are collected from vehicles for their appointments as no clients are currently allowed inside the buildings.

Veterinary nurse Hayley Hyam said: "We have been exceptionally busy throughout the entirety of lockdown. We are really proud to provide around the clock care with all three of the branches remaining open.

"There has been a big increase in puppy purchasing during lockdown which has made us extra busy ensuring they are all vaccinated as an essential service as they are so vulnerable when they are small."

Although no staff have been able to receive the vaccination as this stage, the company has been well stocked with personal protective equipment [PPE] and no staff are on furlough at the moment.

Despite having to adapt and rely on digital services for safety reasons at the moment, staff do not envisage these becoming long-term changes.

Mrs Hyam said: "Most people would prefer to return to normal which would be more personal. Pets are part of families and we would love to be able to see them in person again.

"We are so proud to be remain open throughout the pandemic and we are proud of the team's efforts. Animals deserve good healthcare and essential treatment."

Taverham Vets typically cares for cats and dogs, but sees a variety of animals including rabbits, guinea pigs and chickens.

The question of whether pets should receive the Covid vaccine has been brought up by some staff at Taverham Vets, but Mrs Hyam said this was a brief discussion and she is not overly familiar with what could become of it.

