Farm shop's waste-reduction drive wins new customers

Emma Tacon with locally-sourced produce and the new milk dispenser at The Tacons farm shop in Rollesby - Credit: Chris Hill

An eco-friendly Norfolk farm shop says it has attracted new customers by offering them more ways to reduce waste and packaging.

The Tacons, at Rollesby, near Great Yarmouth, has been selling seasonal, locally-sourced fruit and vegetables for more than 40 years.

Now, the family-run business has introduced a series of new measures to help its customers reduce their carbon footprint further.

As well as offering produce with low food miles and minimal packaging, it has introduced bulk dispensers for dried goods, a refill service for household detergents and bathroom products, and a recycling point for cheese wrapping, rubber gloves, batteries and ink cartridges.

Most recently the shop has installed a dispensing machine allowing customers to fill their own reusable bottles with semi-skimmed milk produced by Nortons Dairy in Frettenham, near Norwich.

Emma Tacon, who runs the farm shop, said this initiative had unexpectedly brought new faces into the store.

"We are trying to do as much as possible to help people reduce waste, to reduce their footprint and to live as lightly as possible," she said.

"Nortons' milk is really popular. I was expecting our regulars to transfer over, but we have actually picked up a lot of new trade - people we have never seen before are now coming in twice a week to fill their milk bottles up.

"We are a planet with limited resources and we are very good at consuming.

"We should be responsible about this, and as a farm shop within a community we have got a responsibility to enable that to happen.

"As an example, we are able to buy the milk in bulk in 10-litre buckets and make it easy for people."

Another waste-saving initiative is also helping people during the cost of living crisis, with surplus produce ranging from broccoli to bread being sent to two foodbanks in nearby Gorleston and Martham.

"We do recycling as well, and we are saving packaging - the ultimate example being 'pick-your-own'," said Mrs Tacon.

"It is definitely cheaper buying in bulk. If you buy a net of onions it will be cheaper than buying two or three at a time, and it is saving packaging too."