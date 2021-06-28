'Hackathon' event Sync the City is back this year - but with a twist

Published: 12:47 PM June 28, 2021

John Fagan organiser of Sync the City (inset left) will hold the event in a circus tent in Chapelfield Gardens (inset right) - Credit: Tim Stephenson Photography

Sync the City – one of the region’s favourite tech events – is back this year with a twist.

Organisers of the event – which usually features a three-day hacking programme – have thrown open the doors as a “fail fast” business accelerator for creatives across the region.

This year a reduced capacity of 60 people will be forming teams to try to find solutions to environmental issues.

From coffee grains to banana skins, the groups will be tasked with creating the best sustainable businesses as part of the Upcycle Your Waste project, funded by the EU under the Interreg 2 Seas Programme.

Founder and organiser of the Norwich-based event John Fagan explained: “We’re not pitching it so much as a tech event this year, we want to throw the door open to all sorts of creatives who have a great idea for a sustainable business.

“Of course, because of the network Sync the City is in and the brand there will be a lot of people in the tech sector there so I think there will be apps and websites being built. But the nature of people in tech and entrepreneurs in general are that they’re creative.”

In under a months time, thanks to support from Norwich BID, the University of East Anglia, the Good Economy, and Langham Recruitment, the Sync the City team will launch their event.

The two-day course will be held on July 24 and 25 in a circus tent in Chapelfield Gardens.

The event has been postponed from July 9 and 10 due to the extension of lockdown restrictions.

Mr Fagan said: “It is wonderful to see how Sync the City has evolved over the years but also the impact it’s had on people in the region.

“I go on LinkedIn and I see people who have Sync the City in their experience and then a few years later they’re in a job which came about as a result of the skills they started learning at one of our events.

“And that’s just one end of the spectrum – there are people I meet today who are running entire businesses which started in a 60 second pitch at Sync."

To sign up for the Sync the City visit www.syncthecity.com.