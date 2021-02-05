Swedish professor reveals seven-point plan for greener farming

Published: 10:07 AM February 5, 2021

Per Frankelius, an associate professor at Linköping University in Sweden, spoke to Norfolk farmers at an online meeting - Credit: Per Frankelius

A Swedish professor laid out his seven "pathways" to more environmentally-friendly agriculture at an online meeting hosted by a Norfolk farm research charity.

Per Frankelius, from Linköping University in Sweden, was one of the speakers at the annual event organised by The Morley Agricultural Foundation (TMAF), based near Wymondham.

He told Norfolk farmers and researchers how agriculture’s carbon footprint could be reduced to meet the industry's net-zero emissions goals, using examples of new techniques and technologies being trialled in his home country.

He said while agriculture's carbon emissions had been the subject of a lot of recent research and negative public opinion, he wanted to provide an "alternative view" which factored in the carbon-storing benefits of soils, harvested arable crops and grasslands.

And he presented his "seven pathways for making agriculture still more climate positive":

Implementing "new cultivation concepts to ensure the fields are greener all year round", including planting perennial crops, cover crops and companion crops.

"Smarter methods" of producing and applying fertiliser and manure, including precision sensors on spreaders, manufacturing fossil-free fertilisers and exploring alternatives such as mussels and material from the seabed.

Applying more biochar on agricultural land, using forestry products in tandem with compost or other fertilisers.

Replacing all diesel engines with "fossil free traction" such as machines powered by ethanol, hydrogen or electricity.

Using DNA technology to boost photosynthesis and make crops more adaptable to changing soil moisture levels.

Reducing soil compaction by optimising tyre pressures to minimise the load on the land, or introducing smaller, lighter robotic tractors which "can do the work in a much more soil friendly way".

Generating fossil-free energy on farms, such as an agro-solar system pioneered in Sweden which uses solar panels in avenues between strips of planted trees.

In summary, Mr Frankelius said: "I think good advice to all farmers in the world is to conduct a carbon audit, including positive carbon binding aspects. I want to focus on that as much as bringing down the negative part.

"Secondly, to detect some methods that improve the carbon equation for farmers. And third, not least, is to develop profitable business models because if, for example, fossil-free production of fertiliser will bring prices up, we need to cash that back through market processes, hopefully, so we need new business models."

The meeting also heard from Matilda Rosen, who leads Linköping University's Agtech 2030 initiative, and spoke about how farmers can profit from carbon capturing services.