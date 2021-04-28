News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Village pub to add new hotel rooms with car park expansion

Author Picture Icon

Abigail Nicholson

Published: 4:52 PM April 28, 2021   
George and Dragon

George and Dragon, located on Swaffham Road in Newton, near Castle Acre, will be making be adding an extra five hotel rooms to its accommodation site, The Pig Shed Motel, by expanding into the car park.

A pub just outside of Swaffham is expanding its hotel room offering with an expansion into its car park.

The nearby George and Dragon pub. Picture: Keiron Tovell

The nearby George and Dragon pub. Picture: Keiron Tovell

George and Dragon, located on Swaffham Road in Newton, near Castle Acre, will be making be adding an extra five hotel rooms to its accommodation site, The Pig Shed Motel, by expanding into the car park.

The plans, which were submitted to Breckland Council on February 24, 2021, were approved by officers last week meaning work can now begin.

A look inside the Sunday Times' award-winning Pig Shed Motel. Picture: Keiron Tovell

A look inside the Sunday Times' award-winning Pig Shed Motel. Picture: Keiron Tovell

Philip Parker, 59, who owns the motel and pub said he was "thrilled" the application has been approved.

Owner of The Pig Shed Motel and George and Dragon Pub, Philip Parker

Owner of The Pig Shed Motel and George and Dragon Pub, Philip Parker

He said: "We have been getting quite busy and it was always in our plan to add more accommodation.

"These rooms will go over two stories and have their own kitchens, which I think will be even more useful during these times [Covid]."

Currently the site compromises of the public house, the manager's flat above the pub and an upgraded car park, beer garden, and 10 new en-suite bedrooms.

In a design and access statement submitted to the council by Mike Lee Architectual Services on behalf of the applicant, it said: "Too many public houses are currently being closed and/or being put to alternative uses, once this happens it is highly unlikely that the use as a public house will ever be reintroduced.

"Mindful of this, the applicant has rescued this important public house and provided an important local facility.

A twin room inside the Pig Shed Motel. Picture: Keiron Tovell

A twin room inside the Pig Shed Motel. Picture: Keiron Tovell

"The 10 additional rooms have proven to be essential in the ongoing prospects for the pub. However, it has become apparent that to ensure that the premises remain viable and sustainable and with a long-term future then further enhancements will be essential."

Inside the eco-friendly Pig Shed Motel near Castle Acre. Pictures: Keiron Tovell

Inside the eco-friendly Pig Shed Motel near Castle Acre. Pictures: Keiron Tovell

The building of the additional units will lead to the loss of 10 parking spaces, but Breckland Council said the remaining 40 spaces "provide sufficient parking provision" for the site.

Work is set to start on the new rooms in 2022.

