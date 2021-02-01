Businesses want to be consulted over road map out of lockdown

Published: 6:00 AM February 1, 2021

Calls for the government to work with businesses to identify a route-map out of the latest national lockdown have received backing in Norfolk.



With the government due to publish its coronavirus exit strategy in late February, the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) is consulting its members on how best to safely reopen the economy.

It wants to use this time to come up with a plan and has sent a letter to Kwasi Kwarteng, the government's business secretary, stating they want to "use this time to plan for a successful re-opening of the economy when the moment is right to do so".



Nova Fairbank, head of policy for the Norfolk Chambers of Commerce, agreed that there needed to be some "certainty and some clarity" around what the plans were for reopening businesses.

Nova Fairbank, head of policy for the Norfolk Chambers of Commerce - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2018

She said: "All businesses need to have an element of certainty and an understanding of what is coming to be able to plan and strategise effectively.



"Whilst the number one priority for any busines owner, at present, is the safety of their employees and customers - any indication as to a likely plan of action and indicative timescales from the government, would help businesses to prepare and be ready to re-open when the right time comes.”





Norwich city centre during Coronavirus lockdown 31st March 2020. Norwich market closed and empty. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN - Credit: Archant

The CBI has identified at least six elements that will help firms plan and prepare in advance of a lifting of restrictions, including:

Confirming what will be considered low, medium or high-risk economic activity, so that businesses can understand what will open sooner or later.



Deciding whether or not there will be a return to tiering, as part of a gradual re-opening and if so, what will be permitted under each tier.



Identifying and understanding the conditions that need to be met before rolling back certain restrictions, and ultimately social distancing.



Outlining how the vaccine will be deployed once the most vulnerable groups are inoculated.



Thinking how regular mass rapid testing in the community and workplaces could allow a wider, speedier reopening of the economy.



Creating bespoke, detailed plans for the harder to open sectors of the economy, such as the conditions for activities such as hospitality and live events to return.



Tony Danker, the CBI's director general, said: "There is huge appetite among businesses to help the government create and deliver a roadmap out of lockdown that lasts, has national consensus and kickstarts our economic recovery as 2021 unfolds."



