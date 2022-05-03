News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

Women in business support event launches this month

Derin Clark

Published: 11:26 AM May 3, 2022
Shelley Rudling

Shelley Rudling, creator of Superwoman Fest, which is due to launch this month - Credit: Shelley Rudling

Women in business will receive support and networking opportunities through a new event being launched in Norwich this month. 

Superwoman Fest will be held at the Junkyard Market in Norwich on Friday 27 and Saturday 28 May. 

The inaugural event includes talks from business leaders designed to inspire and provide practical information.

Shelley Rudling, creator of Superwoman Fest, said: "The festival will help light the way for a whole new generation of women and girls looking to find their purpose.

"We want to encourage individuals, educators and companies of all kinds, to join a movement which will remove barriers that are preventing girls and women from attaining the personal and professional lives they deserve and work for everyday.

"We want our local community and companies to recognise the power they hold to become change makers, make a difference and celebrate the invaluable and transformative work of female professionals in our community."

Tickets cost from £25 (excluding VAT) for an adult and can be bought through the website https://www.superwomanfest.co.uk/.



