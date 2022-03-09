Full list of supermarkets which have removed Russian-linked products from shelves

Asda is among the companies removing products with links to Russia. - Credit: PA

A number of supermarkets have removed Russian products from their shelves in response to the war in Ukraine.

As a show of support for Ukraine, retailers are pulling Russian products from shelves and producers are suspending shipping.

Retailers removing products with links to Russia include Asda, Waitrose, Tesco, Co-op, Morrisons, Sainsbury's and John Lewis.

Many of the retailers are pulling Russian-made spirits from stores, such as Russian Standard vodka.

Asda is removing more than 100 products that have Russian origins.

Sainsbury's has renamed its Chicken Kiev products 'Chicken Kyiv' to support Ukraine's preferred spelling.

It is also pulling Karpayskiye black sunflower seeds.

Aldi is donating €5m to Ukrainian causes as it doesn't stock many Russian products.

John Lewis is no longer selling pizza oven pellets in its stores and Wetherspoons has removed Baltika Lager from its locations.

JJ Whitley, a gin company, is currently made in Russia but is moving production to the UK by the end of March.

Businesses suspending shipments to Russia include Ikea, Coca-Cola, Pepsi, ASOS, H&M, BMW, and Jaguar Land Rover.

Companies pulling services or pausing activities in Russia include Spotify, Netflix, TikTok, Disney, Apple, Google, American Express, Visa and Mastercard.

Fast food restaurants KFC, Pizza Hut, Starbucks and McDonalds are closing restaurants and pulling investment.

BP and Shell have pulled services from Russia.