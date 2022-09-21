Summer travel chaos costs TUI £66m

Summer travel chaos, which saw flight cancellations and long delays at Norwich airport, has cost TUI £66m.

The holiday giant said although disruptions have eased since July, issues remain at some UK airports.

It took a £66m hit between April and June - with figures for later in the summer yet to be released.

The firm said despite the issues its markets and airlines arm remained “significantly profitable”.

In August it was revealed TUI was ranked as the second worst air carrier for flight delays from UK airports during 2021.

This summer holidaymakers endured delays, cancellations and unscheduled stops.

Although this year's disruptions have cost the firm millions, it said it is expecting to return to underlying profit over the full year, with winter bookings at 78pc of pre-pandemic levels.

It also said bookings have rebounded to 81pc of pre-Covid levels for November and December.

Average selling prices are 26pc higher for holidays over the winter season, which marks a further pick up from the 18pc price increase over the summer compared to 2019.

The Canaries, the Balearics, Greece and Turkey continue to be popular holiday destinations, TUI added.

The firm said that the trend for holidaymakers to spend more on their holidays should help shield it from the current cost hikes.

Chief executive Fritz Joussen and chief financial officer and incoming boss Sebastian Ebel said: “The trend has been towards higher value or longer holidays with a higher overall holiday budget.

“This is encouraging and shows the current importance of holidays and travel experiences in the post-Corona era.”