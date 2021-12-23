Tariff-free imports spark farming fears over future of sugar beet industry

Farmers warned the government's decision to extend a tariff-free quota on imported cane sugar could spark the "permanent decline" of East Anglia's sugar beet industry.

The Department for International Trade (DIT) introduced a zero-tariff, Autonomous Tariff Quota (ATQ) for 260,0000 tonnes of raw sugar coming into the UK from January 2021 - and has now announced it will continue at the same volume until December 2024.

Its analysis says this "should not negatively impact UK beet sugar growers" or require them to reduce prices to compete with imports under the quota.

But the National Farmers’ Union (NFU) says this will open the doors for raw sugar grown anywhere in the world, often produced with the help of state support or using chemicals and crop breeding technologies that are illegal in this country.

Fenland beet grower Michael Sly, chairman of the NFU sugar board, warned the three-year extension, "coupled with the complete liberalisation of sugar in the UK-Australia trade deal", could lead to the permanent decline of the UK sugar beet industry.

Most of the sector's growers are in East Anglia, supplying three of British Sugar's four factories at Cantley and Wissington in Norfolk, and Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk.

Mr Sly said: “It is shocking that the government has decided to extend this quota, which quite clearly undercuts efficient UK growers.

"It’s incredibly concerning that the government has said the decision was based on evidence, yet none of it has been published.

“The government’s claim that the quota will have no impact on UK growers is clearly wrong, which is highlighted in the government’s own policy which says the quota ‘allows the importation of food products that have been treated with pesticides containing active substances that have not been approved for that use domestically’.

“The UK is one of the most efficient sugar producers in the world, supporting thousands of jobs in the East of England. The government’s trade policy must allow us to compete on a level playing field with growers elsewhere.”

A DIT spokesperson said the government "carefully considered a range of factors when making this decision".

“The UK’s highly competitive sugar sector is one of the best in the world and our analysis indicates this tariff-free quota should not negatively impact UK beet sugar growers," they said.

"The proposed extension will support UK raw cane sugar refining capacity and promote consumer choice and competition in the UK sugar market.

“All imported food is required to meet the UK’s high food standards, overseen by the Food Standards Agency.”



